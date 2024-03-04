The UEFA Executive Committee has announced a change in the Champions League format starting from the 2024/25 season

According to the new format, there will not be something like the group stage but a league phase where clubs will have to play eight matches

Unlike the former format, where 32 teams were divided into eight groups, the league phase in the new format constituted 36 teams

UEFA has announced that the 2024/2024 edition of the Champions League will follow a new format come next season.

In a statement on its website, the UEFA Executive Committee said the next season's format would be different from the existing one, adding that there would no longer be a group stage from next season and teams would not be playing three teams home and away.

Details of the new Champions League format for 2024/25 Photo Credit: UEFA Champions League

Source: Twitter

The current format of the Champions League group stage has 32 teams divided into eight groups of four in a group. But in the 2024/25 season, the qualified 36 clubs will participate in the Champions League league phase (former group stage).

New format of UEFA Champions League

Four more clubs can compete against the best European teams in the new format. The 36 clubs will play in a single league competition, in which the competing clubs will be ranked together.

The development stated that clubs will play eight matches in the league phase, which is serving as a former league stage, and they will not play three opponents as well as home and away.

According to the new fixture, clubs will play eight opponents, with half of the matches played at home and another half would be played away.

The statement further explained that the clubs would be initially ranked in four seeding pots, and each would be drawn to play two opponents from each of these pots, playing one match against a team at home and one away.

See the tweet here:

