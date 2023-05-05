Singer Peter Okoye has joined many Nigerians to congratulate Victor Osimhen as Napoli won the Italian Seria A league title

Peter, who is a friend of the Nigerian football star, shared lovely pictures of him and Osimhen online

A video showing the moment Napoli players and fans celebrate their win for the first time in 33 years has stirred reactions in Nigeria

It is a moment of celebration for Nigeria Footballer, Victor Osimhen as Napoli wins the Italian Seria A league title for the first time in 33 years.

Like many Nigerians, singer Peter Okoye of Psquare, who is also a friend of the football star, has sweetly congratulated him on the latest achievement.

Peter Okoye congratulates Victor Osimhen. Credit: @peterpsquare @victorosimhen9/ Twitter: @africanfactszone

Peter shared pictures of him and the football star and added a congratulatory message.

The singer wrote:

"Congratulations to @victorosimhen9 and his team NAPOLI Champions of Italy ."

Reacting in the comment sector, Victor Osimhen wrote:

"Thank you my brother,we feast!!!❤️."

Nigerians react to video of Napoli celebrating

The video shared by popular blogger Tunde Ednut has left many Nigerian netizens gushing online.

kenepisode1:

"Summer transfer Napoli go really cash out.. congratulations to Victor Osimhen ❤️."

wendy_adamma:

"This guy Dey make me proud"

iam_ojay_igwe:

"Imagine 54,726 fans chanting your name in the stadium plus another 100,000 plus in the city! A boy from the streets of Lagos, just his boots, dreams and hard work. I’m so proud of him, more especially I’m so proud of everyone of you who work very hard to provide and support your family, you’re as great as him! The Naija spirit ❤️❤️❤️."

marthaani2266:

"This is the real GOAT my favorite is always giving me bragging. Congratulations to Napoli."

tommytostar3:

"Best in the world right now ."

Mayorkun links up with Osimhen

Singer Mayorkun was in Naples, Italy, where he linked up with football star Victor Osimhen, Legit.ng reported.

Mayorkun, in a post via his official Instagram page, shared pictures and a video of him and Osimhen.

In the video, Mayorkun could be seen analysing Osimhen's football skills.

Source: Legit.ng