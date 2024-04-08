This season's Champions League quarter-final will kick off this week with some incredible matches.

On Tuesday, April 9, Arsenal will take on German champion Bayern Munich with former Tottenham striker Harry Kane, while Manchester City will face Real Madrid for a repeat of the 2022 and 2023 semi-finals.

Prediction of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Real Madrid vs Man City Photo Credit: Arsenal FC, Manchester City, Real Madrid

Source: Twitter

One question that worries fans most is who among them will have the upper hand in the matches.

The other question is, will Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham shine more than Man City's Rodri? or will Arsenal become the surprising team of the season?

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

This will be the first time Arsenal has reached the quarter-final of the competition since 2010. Interestingly, Bayern was the team that knocked out the English side in 2010.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Bayern has won seven out of the 12 matches, including the last three, all with a 5-1 scoreline. It will be a big achievement if they repeat that performance on the current Gunners team.

Mikel Arteta's team has been putting up good performance this season, although they won Porto on penalty in round 16 of the competition.

Bayern beat Lazio 3-1 on aggregate to reach a record 22nd Champions League quarter-final, but they need to play better in their next encounter.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 9 pm West African time on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The match will take place at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich prediction

‘’Bayern Munich may beat Arsenal home and away. This is what Gift George football who understands how to play the competition better," George Adds.

But it has not been an easy ride for the German side based on their current form, especially when they are out of the Bundesliga race.

In their current form, Arsenal will win because they have improved their defensive game. Wey bin dey worry dem before.

Prediction: 1-1

Form guide

Arsenal

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWWW

Recent result: Brighton 0-3 Arsenal, 06/04, English Premier League

Bayern

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLWWWD

Recent result: Heidenheim 3-2 Bayern, 06/04, German Bundesliga

Real Madrid vs Man City preview

Los Blancos have been dominating Europe in the past decade, but they lost at Etihad Stadium last year's semi-final 4-0.

Carlo Ancelotti's side looks ordinary as City collects its first Champions League title in history.

The arrival of Jude Bellingham has helped the Spanish team well. The English player has scored many goals since he moved from Bundesliga to La Liga

Ahead of this game, Madrid have a nine-day break.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has been complaining about the tight schedule for my team.

The city also dey eye Premier League title with Arsenal and Liverpool.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs Man City will kick off at 8 pm West African time on Tuesday, 9 April 2024.

The first leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid

Real Madrid vs Man City prediction

Manchester City can scale through the Spanish side again if the team stay fit for the encounter. For two reasons: Real Madrid has the best team in Europe, but in this match, individual brilliance will make the difference, George stated.

George further maintained that Carlo Ancelotti's side would reply on Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, but they have no experienced striker, adding that this would be an advantage for Man City.

According to George, the Man City square is stronger than that of Real Madrid.

The English team has De Bruyne, Rodri, Phil Foden, Alvarez, and Halland, who are all fit for the match, while Doku can come in from the bench to add quality to the match.

Prediction: 1-1

Source: Legit.ng