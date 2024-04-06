Super Falcons Coach Randy Waldrum has revealed the tactics his team will employ against South Africa in the second leg

Waldrum said the Super Falcons will not defend the 1-0 advantage but will show the Bayana Bayana that they are the better team again

He explained that Asisat Oshoala did not play because she reported very late to camp for the match in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum said Nigeria will not defend the 1-0 advantage against the Bayaya Bayana of South Africa at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria.

The Nigerian female football team will confront the South African girls on Tuesday, April 9 for the second and final leg of the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifier.

As reported by The Nation, Waldrum said the Super Falcons will not defend but show their host that “we are the better team again”.

According to Waldrum, the Super Falcons were simply unlucky not to have beaten South Africa by a bigger score line at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Friday, April 5.

He lamented that his team did not take their chances in the first leg.

“We were unfortunate not to get two, three goals.

“I think the defence stood strong even with new players. But again we have to finish our chances.”

He showered praises on Chinwendu Ihezuo describing her performance against South Africa as the best.

“(Chinwendu) Ihezuo was fantastic, she was the player of the match even if she didn’t score, her hold-up play was great, and she has been playing well in Mexico this season, I think they were not prepared for her.”

Why Oshoala didn’t play against South Africa

Waldrum said Asisat Oshoala did not feature in the match in Abuja because she reported very late to camp, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

The coach, however, did not disclose if Oshoala will play feature in the return leg on Tuesday.

"She just arrived in camp so obviously physically from the travel she had I didn't feel she was prepared to play for us. We'll see that moving forward. "

