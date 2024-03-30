Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are in a three-hot race as the Premier League nears its end

Who will lift the Premier League trophy? is one question on the minds of football lovers and the answer lies in the upcoming games ahead of the season

The three clubs are however heading into the final 10 games of the season for each club as Arsenal sit above second-placed Liverpool on goal difference, with City one point behind the top two in third place

The Premier League is now at its final stage of the season with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City in a three-team battle to lift the coveted trophy at the end of the season.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City battle for Premier League title

For the first time since 2014, just one point separates the top three after 28 games played.

As reported by Daily Trust, Arsenal currently sit top of the table with 64 points. Liverpool are second with 64 points too but with a lower goal difference while Man City sit third with 63 points. However, on paper, City look the most likely to retain the trophy this season as they have mastered the art of navigating the difficult end of the season.

Liverpool are also doing great, grinding out results in the difficult games. The Reds want to win the trophy for their departing coach, Jurgen Klopp. The return of key players from injury may also help them be in good stead to win the League.

Legit.ng highlighted below 6 key matches that could sway the direction the trophy will go come May, 2024.

Below are the matches that could determine who wins the Premier League this season, 2024:

Man City vs Arsenal, March 31

The battle for the trophy has been reignited now and the first important match will see Arsenal trade tackles with Man City. Arsenal were brushed aside 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium last season as their title challenge fell away.

However, they beat City 1-0 at the Emirates earlier in the season. The next game is scheduled for Sunday, March 31, 2024, AhramOnline reported.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa (April 3)

If City can secure a priceless victory against Arsenal, they will have little time to celebrate as top-four hopefuls Villa visit the Etihad just three days later.

Enjoying an unexpectedly strong campaign, former European Champions Villa are in fourth as they eye a first since the competition became the Champions League.

As reported by The Punch, City and Villa will battle it out on April 3, 2024.

Man United vs Liverpool (April 7)

Predicting matches between two of English football’s fiercest rivals is always tricky. United had a better season than Liverpool in 2022/23, yet they lost 7-0 at Anfield.

This season, when they were expected to be turned over once more, they became the only team to stop Liverpool scoring at home in 22 games. What happens in this fixture will affect the final outlook of the table at the end of the season.

Again, City and Liverpool will meet April 7 and the outcome of the match will determine if they would eventually emerge as the winner of the League.

Man United vs Arsenal (May 11)

United have a strong home record against Arsenal in the Premier League era, beating them 3-1 Arsenal last time but this has been a desperately challenging season under Erik ten Hag.

They could well be out of the running for the Champions League places by this point, which would mean further uncertainty around the manager.

The next fixtures between United and Arsenal is slated for May 11, 2024.

Tottenham vs Arsenal, (April 28)

With so much at stake for these old rivals, there will be an extra edge to the always-feisty north London derby.

Arsenal, who famously won the league at White Hart Lane to clinch the title in 1971 and 2004, could take a major step towards another crown by beating their hated neighbours in the rebuilt stadium on the site of those historic triumphs on April 28.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool, (May 11)

While Liverpool secured a convincing 3-0 victory against Villa at Anfield in September, they anticipate facing a tougher challenge in the upcoming rematch.

As Klopp prepares for his last away league game as Liverpool’s manager, he aims for a fourth consecutive win at Villa Park.

With the possibility of clinching their first title in four years, Liverpool cannot afford to repeat such a collapse, The Punch reported.

