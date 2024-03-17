Former Super Eagles star and Nigerian international Yakubu Aiyegbeni has urged Nigerians to stop comparing Alex Iwobi to Jay Jay Okocha

To Aiyegbeni, Nigerians should let go; no one can be like Okocha, adding that the former international has the skills but can't run while Iwobi can run from London to Nigeria

The former striker said the problem of the country is not football and that the people should focus on the reality facing the country

Yakubu Aiyegbeni, former Super Eagles striker and ex-Nigerian International, has called on Nigerians to desist from comparing former Nigerian legend Austin Okocha, popularly known as Jay Jay Okocha, to the current midfielder of the Super Eagles, Alex Iwobi.

Aiyegbeni, in a podcast, was seen saying Iwobi can never be like Okocha while bringing out their differences, adding that the Nigerian problem is far beyond football and that the people should face the reality and find solutions to the current challenges.

No one can be like Jay Jay Okocha, Aiyegbeni opens up Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Aiyegbeni recounts experience with Jay Jay Okocha

He recalled how Okocha would always tell him to prepare for the ball at the front while he launched the pass from the midfield.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the podcast, Aiyegbeni said:

"Alex Iwobi will never be like Jay Jay. They need to understand and stop comparing Alex Iwobi to Jay Jay. This guy is different. Alex Iwobi can run from London to Nigeria. Jay Jay cannot run but he has the ability, the skills and he is very intelligent. He is one of the best midfielder Nigerian has ever produced.

"Jay Jay will say to me, "Yak, forget about it. I will turn the ball like this, I dey see you o, run." There is no one like Jay Jay. Nigeria needs to let go. Our problem in Nigeria is not football. They should focus on the reality in Nigeria than focus on Alex Iwobi, then Yak missing the goal."

See the video of the podcast here:

Source: Legit.ng