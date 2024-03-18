A Sierra Leonean man has reacted on social media after his earlier prediction of Manchester United-Liverpool FA Cup tie became a reality

The man, who went viral for correctly predicting seven AFCON matches, congratulated the Red Devils for booking a spot in the semi-finals

He proudly reposted his tweet where he analysed the match before kick-off and gave his prediction

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a Sierra Leonean, has congratulated the Red Devils following their 4-3 win against Liverpool on Sunday in their FA Cup quarter-final clash.

In a Facebook post after the match, Amadu reposted his tweet where he predicted how the match would pan out.

Amadu predicted that the match would be a tough one. Photo Credit: Michael Regan, Facebook/Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh

How Amadu predicted Man Utd's win

In his tweet, Amadu analysed the match and predicted it would be tough. While noting that the odds were against United, he said they would win eventually, with both teams to score. He wrote:

"Manchester United VS Liverpool.

"It's gonna be a tight match. I know all the odds are against Manchester. But I see a determined Manchester side. With the fans at their back, I give the host double chances. Manchester United moving into te semi finals. Both teams to score."

Netizens hailed him for his prediction accuracy.

Recall that Amadu became a viral sensation after he predicted seven African Cup of Nations (AFCON) games without mistake.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh's prediction sparked reactions

Elvis Chakawa said:

"I salute you as from now, just watching from Zimbabwe."

Banji Adams said:

"You are the best."

Nwanneakolam Cyrus said:

"But bros, why didn't u post it on Facebook cos not everyone twits. Notwithstanding, bravo!!!"

Paul Wah said:

"You are my raw analysis bro.. please keep up."

Uwagboe Paul said:

"The best among the rest, too good to be doubted, no comparison bro,you too much."

