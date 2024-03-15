Asisat Oshoala has said Arsenal can defeat Bayern Munich in the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarterfinal

Arsenal lost their last tie with Bayern 10-2 on aggregate, losing both legs of their last-16 meeting in the 2016-17 competition 5-1

Nyon, Switzerland - Super Falcons of Nigeria star forward, Asisat Oshoala, has tipped Arsenal to defeat Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Arsenal will face the German heavyweights in the UCL quarter-final of the UCL 2023-2024.

Arsenal will meet Bayern Munich in April. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners will host Bayern in the first leg as former Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane returns to north London.

The first legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 9 and 10, with the return fixtures on April 16 and 17.

Arsenal reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010 by beating FC Porto in a tense penalty shootout at the Emirates on Tuesday, March 12.

The Gunners lost their last tie with Bayern 10-2 on aggregate, losing both legs of their last-16 meeting in the 2016-17 competition 5-1. They were also beaten 5-1 in the group stage of the previous season's competition, having won the home tie 2-0.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, March 15, Oshoala gave Arsenal a chance.

She wrote:

"With Arsenal current form o …..they definitely stand a chance."

