Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has been criticised by his colleagues for Napoli's exit from the UCL after an embarrassing loss to a porous Barcelona team

This comes after Osimhen performed underwhelmingly during the second leg of the tie played in Catalonia

Some players believe Osimhen is being given undeserved benefits that are now costing the team unity in the dressing room

Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhen has been blamed by the Napoli dressing room for the untimely exit of the Italian club from the Champions League.

Some players inside the team believe that the blame for the loss entirely lies on the striker, who was, for the most part, isolated throughout the second-leg game played in Catalonia.

Local media criticises Osimhen for European early exit

Napoli crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after goals from Fermin Lopez, Joao Cancelo, and Roberto Lewandowski ensured that the Spanish team edged past on aggregate.

The team at the Diego Maradona Stadium during the first leg, thanks to a late goal from Osimhen, BusinessDay reported.

Osimhen only managed one shot throughout the entire 90 minutes and won just one in all ten duels he contested.

This, among many other reasons, has led players from the team to believe that the Nigerian is being pampered after he was made the highest-paid player in the team, Pulse Sports reported.

Local media snap at Osimhen

According to reports by Italian dailies Il Mattino, citing reports from Calcio Napoli 1926, the Napoli dressing room is not comfortable with the club’s handling of the African player, whom they believe has been placed on a high pedestal.

The local newspaper explained that while it is understandable that champions are treated with a great deal of respect and freedom, as is the history of the game, these privileges should be stripped if their performance falls on the pitch.

Calcio Napoli 1926 wrote:

“Historically, champions are granted greater freedom, as long as they prove decisive in times of need. In some ways, he is an annoying but also divisive leader.”

“He also appears capable of disturbing the climate of the dressing room, as when he decided (with the manager and the club) not to even go to the bench with Genoa, after his return from the African Cup of Nations."

“This is also why Kvara seemed dissatisfied, disheartened, without motivation.”

