The NGX All-Share Index declined by 0.02% to 254,245.21 points, while market capitalisation fell to N165.08 trillion

Oil and gas stocks led sectoral losses as 42 stocks declined against 21 gainers

Conhall Plc, Livestock Feeds and Mansard Insurance led the gainers, while Champion Breweries and Sunu Assurances topped the losers

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market opened trading for November on a bearish note on Monday, November 2, 2026, as investors' sell-offs pushed the value of listed equities lower.

The market capitalisation declined by 0.02% to N165.08 trillion from N165.11 trillion recorded in the previous session, while the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) shed 54.28 points to close at 254,245.21 points from 254,299.49 points.

Nigerian stock market starts November with losses as 42 stocks decline. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Facebook

The decline followed losses recorded in major stocks, including Aradel Holdings, Vitafoam Nigeria, Access Holdings, Nestle Nigeria and Transcorp.

Total trading volume stood at 517.26 million shares exchanged in 54,015 deals, valued at N47.48 billion.

Despite Monday's decline, the NGX All-Share Index remained up 63.38% year-to-date, while the industrial goods sector maintained the strongest performance with a 122.09% gain.

The oil and gas sector also remained up 119.36% year-to-date, while the banking index gained 57.41%.

NGX market summary

All-Share Index: 254,245.21 points, down 0.02% from 254,299.49 points.

Market capitalisation: N165.08 trillion, down from N165.11 trillion.

Trading volume: 517.26 million shares, down 48.15% from 997.57 million shares.

Total value traded: N47.48 billion, down 44.67% from N85.81 billion.

Total deals: 54,015 transactions, up 42.63% from 37,870 deals.

Market breadth: 21 gainers against 42 decliners.

NGX top gainers

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc rose by 10% to N7.15 from N6.50.

Livestock Feeds Plc gained 9.77% to N14.60 from N13.30.

Mansard Insurance Plc advanced by 9.30% to N11.75 from N10.75.

UPDC Plc increased by 7.46% to N3.60 from N3.35.

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc gained 7.14% to N4.50 from N4.20.

AIICO Insurance Plc rose by 7.04% to N3.80 from N3.55.

FTG Insurance Plc advanced by 6.92% to N1.70 from N1.59.

Dangote Cement Plc gained 4.93% to N1,490 from N1,420.

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc increased by 4.88% to N23.65 from N22.55.

Unilever Nigeria Plc rose by 4.86% to N112.20 from N107.

Investors trade 517 million shares as NGX records a 0.02% decline. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

NGX top losers

Champion Breweries Plc fell by 10% to N8.10 from N9.

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc declined by 10% to N2.70 from N3.

Aradel Holdings Plc dropped by 9.99% to N1,296 from N1,439.90.

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc lost 9.97% to N157.20 from N174.60.

Cornerstone Insurance Plc declined by 9.89% to N4.10 from N4.55.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc fell by 9.79% to N2.12 from N2.35.

International Energy Insurance Plc dropped by 9.74% to N1.76 from N1.95.

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc declined by 9.35% to N6.30 from N6.95.

E-Tranzact International Plc lost 8.90% to N14.85 from N16.30.

International Breweries Plc fell by 8.60% to N8.50 from N9.30.

Dangote Refinery closes $1.6bn IPO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has closed its $1.6 billion initial public offering (IPO), attracting investment interest from 119 countries in what could become Africa's largest stock market listing.

The offer, which closed on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, reportedly secured between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion in fully funded commitments from Nigerian and retail investors alone.

Source: Legit.ng