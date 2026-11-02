Priscilla Ojo turned heads at singer L.A.X and Emmanuella Damilola's wedding reception in a striking traditional ensemble

The Nollywood star's custom rose-pink and mint-green gown drew instant attention from celebrities and fans alike

Mercy Aigbe, Hilda Baci and Veekee James were among the stars who reacted to Priscilla's show-stopping look

Priscilla Ojo walked into singer L.A.X's wedding reception and promptly made herself the most talked-about guest in the room.

The Nollywood actress attended the lavish celebration for L.A.X (Damilola Afolabi) and his partner Emmanuella Damilola, dressed in a custom traditional ensemble that sent fans and fellow celebrities into a frenzy online.

Priscilla Ojo makes a statement with her outfit at Lax's star-studded wedding party. Credit: @its.priscy, @its.priscy, @izzlax

Source: Instagram

Priscilla Ojo's show-stopping look

Her outfit was impossible to ignore. The custom-structured rose-pink and mint-green gown featured a dramatic architectural corset bodice with wing-like collar extensions that flared upward from her shoulders.

Crystal statement brooches ran down the front, while a scalloped peplum gave way to a glittering mermaid skirt that pooled into a sweeping circular train adorned with rose-gold sequins and mint floral detailing.

She tied the full look together with a perfectly pleated mint-green gele that complemented every element of the ensemble.

The moment photographs from the reception surfaced online, social media erupted. Fashion lovers and casual observers alike agreed she had claimed the title of best-dressed guest without much contest.

Celebrity reactions to Priscilla's outfit

Even her fellow celebrities could not hold back. Hilda Baci dropped a string of heart-eyes emojis in the comments, while fashion designer Veekee James responded with the same. Actress Mercy Aigbe also weighed in, leaving four fire-eyed emojis of her own.

The couple, L.A.X and Emmanuella, held their Islamic Nikkah ceremony around late October to November 2026, with celebrations running across multiple events during that period.

The reception brought out some of Nigeria's biggest names in entertainment, but it was Priscilla who dominated the post-event conversation.

See her viral Instagram post below:

The reactions from @hildabaci, @realmercyaigbe and @veekee_james read as follows:

@hildabaci wrote:

"😍😍😍😍"

@veekee_james reacted:

"😍😍"

@realmercyaigbe commented:

"😍😍😍😍"

Priscilla Ojo gets people talking after showing up at Lax's star-studded wedding party. Credit: @its.prscy

Source: Instagram

Priscilla Ojo's son's Nanny speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that one of the most moving moments at Juma Jux's surprise birthday celebration came not from a close friend or a fellow celebrity, but from an unexpected voice: the nanny of his and Priscilla Ojo's son, Rakeem.

During her speech, the nanny walked guests through her first encounter with Juma Jux, describing how the occasion led her to approach him with a personal request.

According to her, he did not hesitate to help, and that act of kindness left a deep impression on her.

Source: Legit.ng