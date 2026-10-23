Landon Emenalo, 18, has represented both the USA and England at youth level but retains eligibility for Nigeria

The Chelsea loanee made his professional debut for Scottish giants Celtic in a 7-1 rout of Hearts

Family sources reveal the teenager has not ruled out donning the Super Eagles jersey in the future

The son of former Super Eagles defender Michael Emenalo has not closed the door on representing Nigeria at senior international level, family sources have confirmed.

18-year-old Landon Emenalo was born in the United States and grew up in England, and has pulled on the shirts of both nations at youth level.

Landon Emenalo opens availability to playing for Nigeria. Photo by Paul Devlin.

Source: Getty Images

Despite those prior international appearances, he remains eligible to represent Nigeria, the country his father served with distinction as a left-back.

He is currently on a season-long loan spell at Scottish Premiership club Celtic from English Premier League outfit Chelsea.

The teenager marked his professional debut in emphatic fashion, coming off the bench to play the final 30 minutes of a commanding 7-1 victory over Hearts. The appearance came nearly a month after he joined the Glasgow club.

Emenalo open to playing for Nigeria

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, sources close to the family say Landon is open to the idea of wearing the green-and-white of Nigeria one day, though he is in no hurry to commit.

A call from the Nigerian Football Federation is unlikely to be answered in the near term, with the youngster focused on establishing himself at the highest level of club football before making any decision on his international future.

Like his father, Landon operates primarily as a left back, but his versatility sets him apart. He is also capable of featuring in central defence and in midfield, a flexibility he has developed through stints in the academies of both Chelsea and Monaco.

Why Kayode rejected Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Michael Kayode explained why he rejected the chance to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and chose Italy.

The Premier League defender was born in Italy to Nigerian parents and admitted that even though Nigeria contacted him, he never considered the call.

Source: Legit.ng