Supporters of the remaining eight teams in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) are anxious to see what exactly their path is to the June 1, 2024, final at Wembley Stadium

Football fans will know the fixtures on Friday, March 15, when the draws are made at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland

But before that, Legit.ng observed that fans projected a quarterfinal matchup and trended Arsenal versus PSG on Thursday, March 14

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Nyon, Switzerland - Football fans on social media are expressing their desire for an Arsenal versus Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fixture in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-final.

Arsenal beat FC Porto 4-2 on penalties on Tuesday, March 12, to reach the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws will take place on Friday, March 15. Photo credits: MB Media, NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners won the second leg 1-0 thanks to a goal from Leandro Trossard which levelled the round-of-16 tie at 1-1 on aggregate.

Similarly, PSG secured their Champions League quarter-final spot with a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's impressive performance. The French forward's goal led PSG to a 4-1 aggregate win, confirming their spot in the next round.

Legit.ng captures some comments from X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the UCL draw on Friday, March 15.

Check some out below:

@TheRealGoody_ wrote:

"The #UclDraw for the quarter final is set for tomorrow. I want:

"Arsenal vs PSG

"Bayern vs Barcelona

"Real Madrid vs Dortmund

"Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City."

@FameBoyofficial said:

"It will be Arsenal vs PSG since they both don't have #ChampionsLeague."

@Uniq_Arts254 commented:

"Manifesting Arsenal vs PSG."

