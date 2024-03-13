Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Nyon, Switzerland - Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, PSG, Real Madrid, and Atletico, have secured their places in the last eight of this season's UEFA Champions League (UCL) competition.

They will be hoping to make it all the way to Wembley, in the United Kingdom (UK) where the final will be played on June 1.

The UEFA Champions League is one of the most glamorous competitions in the world. Photo credit: ANP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng highlights the 2023/24 UCL quarter-final contenders

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Despite huge spending to try to win the Champions League for the first time, PSG had been eliminated from the last 16 five times in the last seven seasons, including the last two. It made it to the semifinals in 2021 and was runner-up in 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The club has never won the Champions League.

2. Bayern Munich

Bayern are the most successful German side in the UCL and have won the trophy six times while also losing the final 5 times.

With Bayern’s hopes in the Bundesliga fast disappearing, bringing the Champions League trophy to Munich may be the club’s last chance to avoid a first trophyless season since 2012.

3. Manchester City

City are the defending champions league champion, with their 1st title in the UCL in 2023.

Experts also consider them a strong favourite for the title this year.

4. Real Madrid

Real Madrid are the most successful side in champions league history. They have 14 titles to their name.

This season, Carlo Ancelotti-led Madrid are also a serious contender for the UCL trophy.

5. Arsenal

Arsenal reached the UCL quarter-finals on Tuesday, March 12, after defeating FC Porto at the Emirates.

Apparently, the players and fans are delighted at finally getting the chance to play in the Champions League quarter-finals.

6. Barcelona

Barcelona are again one of the eight best sides in Europe after a four-season hiatus.

The win over Napoli in the round-of-16 return leg saw Barca through to the last eight of Europe's premier club competition.

7. Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's last chance of silverware this season comes in the form of the Champions League, albeit it will be difficult for the German side to do that, despite squeezing past PSV Eindhoven 2-0 on the night, 3-1 on aggregate.

Dortmund will now look ahead to the quarter-final.

8. Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid beat Inter Milan on penalties on Wednesday night, March 13, to advance to the quarter-final stage.

The game had ended two all on aggregate score.

Coach Diego Simeone would have another chance to win his first champions league trophy for Atletico after several years of heartbreaks.

When is the UCL quarter-final draw?

The UCL quarter-final draw will take place on Friday, March 15 in Nyon, Switzerland, at UEFA's headquarters.

The semi-final routes will also be plotted out at the same time.

Source: Legit.ng