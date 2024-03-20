Nigerian business entrepreneurs have begun to write their names in history as some of them have begun to buy football clubs in Europe

Data available showed that Nigerians own two football clubs in Portugal while another Nigerian owns one in the Danish league

Kunle Soname (CD Feirense), the owner of Bet9ja and Remo Stars, is one of the Nigerian billionaires who owns a football club in Europe

Some Nigerian business community members have been reportedly taking over the football space in Europe with their investments in sports. Some of them have started buying football clubs in Europe.

The fact remains that Nigerians are really fans of sports. Thus, sporting businesses have produced good profits for owners and stakeholders in Nigeria.

Although football provides entertainment, it is also a profitable enterprise in which Nigerian billionaires have identified and are already making giant strides in the business.

In a tweet by African Fact Zone, some Nigerian billionaires who have successfully bought football clubs in Europe were listed.

Below are the Nigerians:

Kunle Soname (CD Feirense)

The Nigerian business mogul tops the list as he is the owner of the Portuguese football club CD Feirense. 2015, Soname made history when he became the first Nigerian to own a European football club after buying Feirense, a second-division team in Portugal, as the primary shareholder.

CD Feirense's home in Portugal is at Estádio Marcolino de Castro, with about 5,500 capacity.

Soname, who is also the founder of Bet9ja, acquired the Portuguese side two years after founding the betting company through his firm, Tavistock Global Resource Limited.

The Nigerian entrepreneur also owns the Remo Stars Football team, a professional football team in the Nigeria Premier Football League with its headquarters in Ikenne, Ogun state.

Shola Akinlade (Aarhus Fremad)

Shola Akinlade is the co-founder and CEO of Paystack. He owns the largest share in the Danish club, Aarhus Fremad.

The Nigerian tech guru bought 55 per cent shares in the 76-year-old Danish club, which plays in the second level of the Danish League. The shares made him the majority owner.

Akinlade is also the founder of Sporting Lagos FC, a football club based in Lagos and plays in the Nigeria professional football league.

The buying of the Danish side means that Aarhus is now the sister club to Sporting Lagos. The Nigerian entrepreneur bought the Danish club over its financial problem.

Nneka Ede (Lusitano de Évora)

The businesswoman, Nneka Ede, is the sole woman on the list of Nigerians who own football clubs in Europe. She owns the Portuguese side, Lusitano Ginásio Clube, MHC, also referred to as Lusitano de Évora.

The football club is located in Évora and plays in the Campeonato de Portugal, the fourth tier of the Portuguese football league. She bout the 110-year-old Portuguese third-division club in June 2020.

