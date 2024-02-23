The House of Representatives's move to ban sports betting on the likes of Bet9ja, 1xBet, 1960bet, and others may not succeed, a lawyer explained

It was recently reported that many Nigerians now rely on sports betting and loans for survival in the face of the current hardship following the removal of the fuel subsidy

Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner who spoke with Legit.ng, said though the Reps have the power to make law, it must be in line with equity, justice, and good conscience

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

The report that the House of Representatives planned to stop betting companies from operating in Nigeria has continued generating reactions among prominent Nigerians.

Following the adoption of the motion by Kelechi Nwogu (PDP-Rivers), the lawmakers resolved to stop sports betting activities in the country. They called on the National Lottery Regulatory Commission to ensure compliance with the Lottery Regulatory Commission Act 2005.

Lawyer reacts as lawmakers move to ban sports betting in Nigeria Photo Credit: Hon. Tajudeen Abbas PhD, National Assembly

Source: Twitter

How many sports betting companies are in Nigeria?

According to BusinessDay, betting platforms in Nigeria include Msport, 1xbet, Naijabet, Nairabet, Betway, Bet9ja, Sportybet, Lionsbet, Merrybet, Surebet247, Betfarm, Betland, 1960bet, Betking, and 9japredict.

The medium further reported that many Nigerians relied on sports betting and loans in the face of the hardship many are experiencing due to the high cost of living.

Speaking with Legit.ng on the move by the House of Representatives, a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court, Okanlawon Gaffar, noted that it was within the constitutional purview of the Green Chamber to make law. Still, it must be within the parameters of "justice, equity and good conscience".

Pessimism as reps move to ban sports betting

The legal icon posited that the sports betting companies had exercised caution enough by preventing Nigerians under 18 from playing the game while expressing the pessimism that the lawmakers may fail on the move.

His response reads:

"Section 4(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) makes provisions and empowers the National Assembly to make laws for the generality of Nigerians. The exact constitutional provision goes thus: "(1) The legislative powers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be vested in a National Assembly for the Federation, which shall consist of a Senate and a House of Representatives"

"Bearing this in mind, it's obvious that the National Assembly has the constitutional power to make law. However, it must be in line with things that are repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience. More so, the tier of government makes laws to cushion things that are incompatible with public policy. Is betting incompatible?

"The most difficult argument in law is law and morality. The essence of this perspective is to reduce the influx of betting in Nigeria. However, the betting companies tried to take necessary caution to prevent those who are below 18.

"In this light, it's the clash of law and morality. If the muse of the bill is to reduce gambling or betting, it's an act to ensure that the law fulfils its purpose. That's being a social engineering. However, I don't think this motion will see the light of the day."

However, Akin Alabi, a lawmaker from Oyo state, said the lawmaker was misquoted and misreported. He made the claim in a tweet:

"There is a fake news going around that a member of the House of Representatives moved a motion to ban sports betting. He didn’t."

Reps member proposes creation of new states

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oluwole Oke, a lawmaker in the House of Representatives, has sponsored a bill to establish three more states in Nigeria.

In a letter forwarded to the house clerk, the bill sought to create Oke-Ogun, Ijebu, and Ife Ijesa states while listing their capitals and the number of local governments.

If the bill scales through and is passed into law, the southwest will become the region with the highest number of states in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng