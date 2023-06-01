Ibrahim Muhammad gave the Flying Eagles a glorious lead in the 61st minute, and in the dying moments of the match, Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Argentina at the U-20 World Cup

Speaking shortly after the game, the 19-year-old dedicated the win to Nigeria's brand new president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Muhammad returned to the starting lineup against Argentina after he was a non-playing substitute in the defeat to Brazil

He scored the opening goal with Haliru Sikiru adding another as Nigerians beat the host nation to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

In his post-match conference, a joyful Ibrahim hailed his team for the feat, dedicating the game’s first strike to the new Nigerian leader, Tinubu.

Video of Muhammad dedicating his win to Tinubu surface online

The video of Muhammad dedicating his win to Tinubu, shared by a Twitter user Journalist KC @kc_journalist was spotted by Legit.ng on Thursday night, June 1st.

Watch the video below;

With Wednesday’s win, Coach Ladan Bosso’s charges have now set up a tie with either Ecuador or South Korea for a place in the last four.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu plans to invest massively in sports, especially grassroots football.

