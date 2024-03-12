Xavier Hernández, the Barcelona manager, has expressed his likeness for Nigeria's Victor Osimhen while speaking ahead of his team clash against Napoli

As Barcelona prepared to host Napoli for their second-leg clash in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, Xavi disclosed that the three forwards of the Italian giants, Politano, Kvara and Osimhen, are his finest

Considering their 1-1 draw at the first leg of their tie at Napoly, Xavi said the Tuesday clash is 50-50, urging the Barcelona fans to support the hosting team

Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona manager Xavier Hernández has talked about his team's clash with Napoli ahead of their last 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League second leg.

Xavi speaks about the potential of the Italian champions and his likeness for Napoli's forwards, Politano, Kvara and Victor Osimhen, at a press conference at Montjuic in Barcelona on Monday, March 11.

Xavi predicts ahead of Barcelona vs Napoli clash Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Xavi reveals Osimhen, other Napoli stars he likes

When asked which of Napoli's stars he would like to have on his side, the Barcelona boss expressed that the Italian side would bring some talented players to Camp Nou on Tuesday night, March 12, Barcablaugranes reported.

The Barcelona boss said:

“I like Napoli players in attack. Politano, Kvara and Osimhen, but also how they defend

“I like Lobotka; he is good in the build-up and doesn’t lose possession. I’d like to see him in a club like Barça.”

Barcelona vs Napoli: Xavi speaks ahead

Xavi also revealed his expectations about Napoli in the second leg clash of their round of 16 Champions League clash, considering the fact that the tie is in the balance about their 1-1 draw in the first leg, calling on the home supporters to support them.

He said:

“There are no favourites, it’s 50-50. The crowd must support us and think the stadium must be like a pressure cooker. We must show our identity and have personality.”

UEFA Champions League's new format

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UEFA executive committee has announced a change in the Champions League format starting from the 2024/25 season.

According to the new format, there will no longer be a group stage; instead, there will be a league phase in which clubs are required to play eight matches.

Unlike the former format, where 32 teams were divided into eight groups, the league phase in the new format constituted 36 teams.

