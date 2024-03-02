Victor Osimhen's move to the English Premier League has begun to gain momentum following a statement by ex-Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel

In a recent interview, the former Chelsea midfielder confirmed that the Napoli talisman favours a move to West London

Mikel confirmed that Chelsea is in pole position to win the signature of the reigning African footballer of the year

Former midfielder John Obi Mikel has hinted that Victor Osimhen, the talented Napoli striker, wants to join Chelsea in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Osimhen, aged 25 and hailing from Nigeria, appears poised to depart Napoli by the end of the season.

The former Super Eagles captain and Chelsea midfielder said Osimhen would sign for the Blues. Photo Credit: Facebook/Getty Images

In recent statements to the media, he indicated that he has already decided on his next move.

What is Osimhen's buyout clause?

Osimhen signed a fresh contract with Napoli in December, which reportedly includes a release clause valued between €120-130 million.

Osimhen has been strongly associated with a transfer to the Premier League for the upcoming summer, with several clubs expressing interest, including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

According to Punch, during a discussion at the Web Summit Qatar, reported by Calciomercato.com, Mikel addressed the speculation surrounding Osimhen's potential move to Chelsea.

He said:

“I think there is genuine interest on both sides. I’m convinced that Victor wants to come to Chelsea, obviously he wants to follow in my footsteps and the Nigerian players who played for Chelsea, such as Victor Moses, Celestine Babayaro…”

In a recent interview, Obi Mikel touched upon the additional teams vying to acquire Osimhen's services in the upcoming transfer window.

The former Chelsea man said:

“He also has many clubs interested in him, such as PSG, Manchester United, but I am pushing, sending him messages, trying to make sure that there is only one club in his mind: the Blues!”

Osimhen on PSG's radar to replace Real Madrid-bound Mbappe

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, it was confirmed that the reigning African best player, Osimhen, was shortlisted to replace the exiting Kylian Mbappe at the Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe, on Thursday, February 15, announced to the management of PSG his decision to exit the club in the summer.

Osimhen, on the other hand, has had the experience of the French league earlier in his career, where he featured for Lille, scoring 67 goals in 119 matches.

