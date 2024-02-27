Super Falcons midfielder, Deborah Abiodun, has reacted to the report of Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon players using charm

Abiodun said the juju-like drama during the second leg of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifier in Abuja was just a distraction

She said the Super Falcons players don’t care about the voodoo or whatever the Cameroon players believed in

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Super Falcons midfielder, Deborah Abiodun, said the team considered the alleged voodoo from the Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon as a distraction.

In a TikTok video posted by @brendashima27, Abiodun said the team maintained their focus regardless of what the Cameroonian players believed in.

Super Falcon midfielder says Cameroon players using charm is a mere distraction Photo credit: @NGSuper_Falcons

Source: Twitter

The Pittsburgh Panthers midfielder stated this after the second leg of the Paris Olympic qualifier match against Cameroon at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

According to Abiodun, there was a little drama at the start of the second half after a Cameroonian player attempted to plant a juju-like material at the Super Falcons’ goalpost.

The move probably targeted at Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was however checked.

Speaking with journalists during a post-match conference, the 20-year-old midfield maestro said:

“We kind of saw it as a point of distraction in the game and were able to keep our focus high, regardless of whatever they believed in. We believe in God and in God, we stand and put our trust. With God all things are possible. So, we don’t care about the voodoo.”

Super Falcons defeat Cameroon

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated the Cameroonian female national team in a Paris Olympics qualifier in Abuja. Esther Okoronkwo breaks the deadlock to hand Nigeria the victory from a goalmouth scramble in the 14th minute.

This was disclosed via the Super Falcons X page (formerly known as Twitter) @NGSuper_Falcons, On Monday, February 26.

Nigeria is through to the fourth round of the Caf Women's Olympic qualifier and will face the winner between South Africa or Tanzania in April. The reigning African champions, South Africa, dominated the first leg in Tanzania, securing a 3-0 victory.

Source: Legit.ng