A video of Napoli fans being put on the spot to name the club's greatest striker of all time has gone viral

The options that were provided in the viral clip were Edison Cavani, Gonzalo Higuain and Nigeria's Victor Osimhen

In the viral clip, it was a tight vote, with Cavani and Osimhen emerging as the top two, with Higuain coming third

A video recorded on the streets of Napoli where some fans of the city's club were put on the spot by a journalist who wanted to know who the greatest striker to ever play for the club has sparked massive social media reactions.

In the viral clip, the fans were asked to name the greatest striker to have ever donned the Napoli jersey.

Video of Napoli fans voting who they believe is the greatest striker for their club between Osimhen, Cavani and Higuain. Photo credit: @victorosimhe/@edisoncavani21/@gonazalo.higuain

Source: Instagram

The options given were Gonzalo Higuain, Victor Osimhen and Uruguayan striker Edison Cavani.

Within minutes of starting the poll, it quickly became apparent who the top two choices were and why.

Famous Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain emerged third in the poll.

Who is Napoli's greatest striker?

The results of the poll got people talking as Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen emerged as number one as he edged out his senior colleague Edison Cavani.

Osimhen got 20 votes out of the 40 poll cast, with Cavani earning 14 and Gonzalo Higuain getting just 6.

Legit.ng recalls reportng that Osimhen scored Napoli's only goal in their UCL match against Barcelona in his first game back in the squad after his AFCON exploits.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video of Napoli fans hailing Osimhen

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral poll:

@dipoaina1:

"Osimhen >>>>>>> Cavani >>>>>> Higuain."

@iamBoaz_:

"Higuain is very useless. What did Cavani win ft or Napoli. Osimhen is far better than the two."

@Royal_Citizens:

"Most chose Osimhen due to recency bias."

@IsdoreChima:

"Cavani and Higuain were both prolific goal scorers ,but they didn’t win Napoli the league, Osimhen did and even won the golden boot same season. That’s why the younger ones choose Osimhen because they craved for trophy, the older ones were used to failure."

@VdykCFC:

"Imagine not picking Higuain, who had one of the best peaks of any Serie A ST of all time."

@bizzy_man44:

"Some of this kids didn't even watch cavani and higuain play."

@paulozma222:

"Osimhen won them the league though, what Cavani and Huguain couldn’t do."

@DublingreenB:

"Osimhen won them the league both Cavani and Higuan couldn’t win."

@DaviesAyo8:

"Cavani based on abilities. But Osihmen won the heart of the Naples."

