Turkish Manager Explains Difference Between Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi

Victor Osimhen has started his Galatasaray journey on a winning note as they thrashed Rizespor 5-0 on Saturday

The Nigerian international showed class during the encounter and provided the assist for their second goal of the game

Osimhen has been rated above other strikers at the Turkish outfit, including the impressive Mauro Icardi

Turkish football manager Reha Kapsal has analysed the impact of Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi on the pitch of play.

Osimhen recently became Icardi's teammate after the Nigerian international joined Galatasaray on loan from Italian outfit Napoli.

The arrival of the Super Eagles forward has added more potency to the club's attack.

Galatasary thrashed Rizespor in a Super Lig clash on Saturday, with Osimhen playing a crucial role in the victory.

The former Lille of France striker provided an assist for their second goal as they whitewashed the vistors 5-0.

After the game, Osimhen went into the stands to bond with the fans as he celebrated his first win for the club in style.

Osimhen better than Icardi

Former Ankaraspor head coach, Kapsal, believes the Nigerian is better than the other strikers at Galatasaray, including Icardi.

The tactician told Turkish media outlet A Spor:

“The main difference between Osimhen and Icardi is that Icardi needs his teammates to score goals. Osimhen doesn’t need anyone.

"The Nigerian star finds his position and scores, even when the ball isn’t delivered to him.”

After he was excluded from the Napoli squad, Victor Osimhen agreed a season-long loan with Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray without an option to buy, Al Jazeera reports.

Osimhen sets Galatasaray record

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former LOSC Lille forward became the first player in the 2024/25 season to register as many as seven shots in a single match.

Unfortunately, four of Osimhen’s seven attempts were blocked, two went wide, and Croatian goalkeeper Ivo Grbic saved his only shot on target.

Despite the lack of goals, Osimhen is quickly becoming a fan favourite at Galatasaray. His overall play contributes significantly to helping his team maintain the gap to Fenerbahçe in the Turkish league standings.

