Barrister Daniel Bwala has said if he were the coach, he would have stuck to his plans of free flow and attack style

Bwala said Nigeria trying to defend and see out the AFCON 2023 final match against the host country was not the wisest decision

According to the PDP chieftain, "the coach’s tactics to defend and see out the match isn’t what we are known for"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Daniel Bwala, an ally of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has blamed the Super Eagles of Nigeria's defeat in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 final on Coach Jose Peseiro's defensive tactics.

Hosts Ivory Coast beat favourites Nigeria 2-1 in the final of the AFCON 2023 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11.

Nigeria lost the AFCON 2023 final on Sunday, February 11. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Sébastien Haller scored the winning goal for the hosts in the 81st minute with an instinctive finish after excellent work from Simon Adingra on the wing.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Reacting to Nigeria's loss, Bwala said Coach Peseiro should have been more attacking-minded.

He wrote on his known X page:

"Super Eagles, you did well throughout the tournament. If I were the coach i would have stuck to my plans of free flow and attack style which has worked for me throughout the tournament than try to defend and see out the match knowing the home crowd would ginger the Ivorians to sustain the attack pressure.

"The coach’s tactics to defend and see out the match isn’t what we are known for and wasn’t what we used throughout the tournament. If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it."

What to read about Nigeria vs Ivory Coast:

Super Eagles' Nwabali loses Golden Glove

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that first-choice goalkeeper of the Super Eagles at the AFCON 2023, Stanley Nwabali, lost the Golden Glove award.

South Africa's Ronwen Williams scooped the award.

Source: Legit.ng