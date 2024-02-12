Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have reacted differently to the recent outing of the Super Eagles with the Ivorian team

Ivory Coast defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday in the AFCON 2023 finals and emerged winner of the tournament, Nigeria came second place

Atiku and Obi insisted that the Eagles did their best even if they did not emerge as the champions

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi have commended the Super Eagles for their performance in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Atiku and Peter Obi hailed the Eagles after the loss to Ivory Coast. Photo credit: @atiku, @PeterObi, @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

Recall that the Elephant of Cote d'Ivoire won the 2023 AFCON after defeating Nigeria with two goals to one at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Sunday night, February 11.

The Ivory Coast hosts the 34th edition of the competition, and the final was monitored by Legit.ng.

Reacting via a post shared on his X account, Atiku insisted this was not the expected outcome, but the Super Eagles did their best.

Atiku tweeted:

"Not the result we all expected. Nonetheless, we remain #SuperEagles. Still proud of you guys. Well done, @NGSuperEagles. -AA"

Similarly, Obi took to his X account and hailed the Eagles for their tenacity throughout the game, noting "They fought hard and gave their best, but sometimes the game can be cruel."

Obi tweeted:

"And with our final match against our dear African brothers, Cote d'Ivoire, today, we come to the end of the AFCON tournament. Our national team, the Super Eagles, put in their best efforts with high energy, stamina, and tactics, but in the end, Cote d'Ivoire emerged victorious and won the cup. I congratulate our national team, and indeed every Nigerian, for our great display of talents and football skills which took us far in the tournament."

Source: Legit.ng