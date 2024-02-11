AFCON 2023 Final: Lagos Govt Shares 6 Health Tips as Nigeria Confronts Ivory Coast
- Authorities in Lagos have issued a health advisory to residents of the state hours to the AFCON final between Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire.
- Legit.ng reports that while several people died while watching the Nigeria versus South Africa knockout match on television, a billionaire reportedly passed away in Ivory Coast
- Multiple reports noted continental deaths attributed to cardiac arrest or other unexplained sudden death while watching (or shortly after viewing) the Nigeria versus South Africa semifinal AFCON 2023 match
Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - The Lagos state ministry of health has advised Lagosians to prioritise their health as the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire on Sunday, February 11.
Legit.ng recalls that tragedy struck as at least five Nigerians lost their lives while watching the intense semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday, February 7.
The match, which was highly anticipated by fans of both nations, took a sad turn as reports emerged of fatal incidents during the game.
Against the backdrop of the sad cases and Nigeria’s all-important final match against AFCON 2023 hosts, Ivory Coast, on Sunday, February 11, the Lagos government stressed that it is essential for residents to give priority to their health.
A statement signed by Professor Akin Abayomi, health commissioner, made some recommendations.
Below are the tips shared by the Lagos government:
- Stay hydrated and nourishe
- Take regular breaks
- Know your limits
- Maintain good posture
- Stay calm and relaxed
- Be prepared for emergencies
Furthermore, the government urged viewing centres to ensure that their venues have adequate medical facilities and trained personnel to respond swiftly in emergencies.
AFCON: Sani urges wives to save lives
Legit.ng earlier reported that ahead of the final of the AFCON 2023, Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker from Kaduna state asked wives to closely observe their football-loving husbands.
Commenting on the sad AFCON-related deaths, Sani wrote on his verified X handle on Friday, February 9 that "if your husband loves watching football on live TV and you are doubtful about his health status, just go the power meter".
