Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - The Lagos state ministry of health has advised Lagosians to prioritise their health as the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire on Sunday, February 11.

Legit.ng recalls that tragedy struck as at least five Nigerians lost their lives while watching the intense semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday, February 7.

The match, which was highly anticipated by fans of both nations, took a sad turn as reports emerged of fatal incidents during the game.

Against the backdrop of the sad cases and Nigeria’s all-important final match against AFCON 2023 hosts, Ivory Coast, on Sunday, February 11, the Lagos government stressed that it is essential for residents to give priority to their health.

A statement signed by Professor Akin Abayomi, health commissioner, made some recommendations.

Below are the tips shared by the Lagos government:

Stay hydrated and nourishe Take regular breaks Know your limits Maintain good posture Stay calm and relaxed Be prepared for emergencies

Furthermore, the government urged viewing centres to ensure that their venues have adequate medical facilities and trained personnel to respond swiftly in emergencies.

