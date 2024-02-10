Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: CAF announces referee to officiate AFCON final

Mauritanian, Dahane Beida will be the centre referee for the AFCON 2023 final match between Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and Elephant of Cote d'Ivoire will battle it out for the AFCON trophy at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan

The AFCON final match will be the 32-year-old referee's third appearance at this year's TotalEnergies CAF AFCON.

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - 32-year-old Dahane Beida from Mauritania will be the centre referee for the final of the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Elephant of Cote d'Ivoire in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) disclosed this in a statement via its official website, CAF Online on Saturday, February 10

Dahane Beida to officiate Nigeria vs Ivory AFCON final Photo Credit: CAF Online

The final match at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan will be his third appearance at this year's TotalEnergies CAF AFCON.

CAF said Beida was the centre referee in Egypt and Mozambique in the group stage and the Round of 16 clash between Angola and Namibia.

Beida will be assisted by Angolan, Emiliano Dos Santos and Zabian official, Diana Chicotesha while Morocco's Bouchra Karboubi will serve as the fourth official.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) role will be taken up by Mahmoud Ashour from Egypt, with Rivet Maria Pakuita from Mauritius as the Assistant VAR.

President Tinubu to miss AFCON final

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will no longer attend the finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) between the Super Eagles and Elephant of Côte d'Ivoire. Tinubu directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead a presidential team to the AFCON finals.

“President Tinubu believes that Vice President Shettima's presence at the final alongside the delegation is a testament to the government's unwavering support for the team and its dedication to their success.”

The federal government calls on Nigerians to unite in support of the Super Eagles. The President also urged Nigerians to raise their voices in encouragement and create a wave of national pride that propels the team to glory.

