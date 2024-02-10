The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed President Bola Tinubu's attendance at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final

President Tinubu's attendance was confirmed by the head of CAF, Patrice Motsepe, during a press conference on Friday, February 9

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be chasing their fourth AFCON crown, while the Elephants of Ivory Coast are searching for their third

Patrice Motsepe, the head of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), announced during a press briefing on Friday, February 9, that President Bola Tinubu plans to attend the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in Ivory Coast.

Nigeria is set to compete in their first AFCON final since 2013, having secured their spot by defeating South Africa in a penalty shootout in the semi-finals.

The Super Eagles will take on Ivory Coast at the Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, this Sunday at 6 pm.

Motsepe has confirmed that Tinubu will be at the stadium for the match as Nigeria strives to claim their fourth AFCON title as the Ivorians also set sail for their third.

According to TheCable, Motsepe said:

“I was told the president of Nigeria is coming [for the final]. I was sitting close to the vice president when they were playing South Africa.”

Vice-president Kashim Shettima attended the Eagles' semi-final match in Bouake at the stadium.

Tinubu has been keeping up with the Eagles' performance in AFCON and had a conversation with the players before their quarter-final game against Angola.

AFCON final: 22 governors to join Tinubu

Victor Osimhen’s Super Eagles are all set to lock horns with hosts Ivory Coast in the final of the AFCON.

Speaking ahead of the final, a top source disclosed a full house on Sunday, February 11, with the Nigerian leader planning to travel with several of his allies.

