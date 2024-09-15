Chelsea are reportedly considering a pre-January offer for on-loan Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian international, who is on a season-long loan at Galatasaray, could leave during the next transfer window

Napoli might be desperate to offload the Super Eagles striker, as there will be just 18 months left on his deal by January

English Premier League club Chelsea are desperate to land Nigerian international Victor Osimhen in January, having missed out on the forward this summer.

The Blues were closing in on the Nigerian international, but negotiations collapsed in the final hours of the transfer window.

Representatives of the club flew into Naples on the transfer deadline day, but they left disappointed after failing to seal a deal with the player.

Saudi outfit Al Ahli also proposed a mega-money offer for the 25-year-old, but the deal was rejected somehow.

After manager Antonio Conte froze him out of the Napoli first team, Osimhen went on to join Galatasaray on loan.

In December 2023, Osimhen extended his deal with the Italian outfit which nearly doubled his salary to a reported €10 million ($10.85m) per season.

The contract also contained a release clause between €120m and €130m, which could be scaring suitors.

Chelsea desperate to sign Osimhen

However, a source told Football Insider that Chelsea are considering a move to sign on-loan Napoli striker thanks to a break clause in his loan deal with Galatasaray.

According to the platform's senior correspondent, Pete O’Rourke, Osimhen’s price tag is expected to drop in January.

By next year, the striker will have just 18 months left on his deal with Napoli, which could likely force the club to ensure they offload him.

It was gathered that Chelsea are closely monitoring his situation after missing out in the summer and could be tempted to make another move in January.

When his price tag lowers, the London club will have to compete with several elite clubs across Europe and the Middle East

Osimhen celebrates Galatasaray's first win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen took celebrations to a new level after Galatasaray defeated Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

The Nigerian international registered an assist as the Yellow-Reds humiliated their visitors 5-0 at Rams Park.

Osimhen thought he had scored the second goal when he headed home from inside the area, but Abdulkerim Bardakcı was credited with the goal.

