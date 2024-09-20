A Nigerian corps member has shared her experience after approaching a male colleague in camp

In an intriguing video, she walked up to him to start a long conversation and it ended in a pleasant manner

Social media users who came across the TikTok video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

An interesting encounter between two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members has captured the hearts of social media users.

A female corps member took to TikTok to recount her audacious move of approaching a male colleague during orientation camp.

Female corper shares experience with male camper

Identified as @queensunsherrysmith on TikTok, the young lady narrated how she mustered the courage to initiate a conversation with her crush, spurred on by her friends' dare.

Initially hesitant, she confidently walked up to him and broke the ice with a simple greeting.

To her delight, he responded warmly, and they embarked on an engaging conversation for a long time.

The corps member humorously described his calm demeanour and captivating smile which he showed at intervals.

According to her, their interaction was filled with funny moments, including a brief misunderstanding over her name's pronunciation.

As their conversation drew to a close, she extended her hand for a handshake, which he gladly accepted.

Although the encounter remained platonic and concluded within the camp's duration, it left a lasting impression on the young lady.

She jokingly begged for a photo with her new acquaintance on the last day, marking a sweet conclusion to their camp experience.

In her words:

"So I saw this angel in my platoon and I craved to say hi to him. I was sceptical at first cause I hate approaching guys. Finally decided and boom I made my first move cause my friends dared me.

"I walked straight to him and started a conversation with him by saying 'hello are you in my platoon'. Sharp girl moves. He responded with a calm angelic face and in my head I'm like you don get am.

"And then this look he gave me shook my legs. He looked at me from toe to head like 'who's this primary school girl'. Baba calm down forget white and white wey make me be like otondo.

"We went on with our conversation. Y'all I don't know what we were discussing but I sure knew he smiled and kept giving that calm yet romantic look. Did I just say romantic?

"It was a long healthy conversation cause if not I would have left him tey tey. He went on to ask for my name which I told him but he got the wrong pronunciation. Hence the turning of my ID card to show him the real spelling.

"After all the long talks, I reached out my hand for a handshake which he didn't decline. I used side eyes to talk to my girlie making the video. That 'I did it' kinda eyes. "End of story? Not so fast. Face reveal y'all. Truthfully, it ended in camp. Na beg I beg for this photo on the last day sef. End of my story."

Reactions as lady approaches corps member

TikTok users reacted to the intriguing video in the comments section.

@MaMa said:

"Anyone that camped in ede and didn’t notice Justin no get eye fr fr. He’s so fine."

@_that one person commented:

"My crush no gree take picture with me but he went ahead to take pics with another girl."

@Debbie Henry said:

"I know him he was the parade commander for platoon 2. I know cause I was sub commander for platoon 1 he’s cute though."

@Omosexy said:

"Na man wey dey form like this I dey like. Na so I take collect cute soldier wey everyone dey crush on for camp dat year. I like hard guys."

@Stephanie Obokhare added:

"I shall nor get dese kind mind. The only thing I will do is to stand close to him and be pressing my phone. Na him go talk to me first ooo. I nor dey like embarrassment."

