Jose Mourinho and Victor Osimhen will face off again this weekend, for the first time in the Turkish Super League, in the fierce intercontinental derby.

Mourinho took charge of Fenerbahce in June, months after AS Roma sacked him, while Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan at the beginning of this month.

Jose Mourinho and Victor Osimhen shook hands during AS Roma vs Napoli in 2022. Photo by Giuseppe Mafia.

Source: Getty Images

The Special One speaks fondly of the Nigerian forward, claiming he reminds him of Didier Drogba. At the same time, he reiterated that he was not a fan of the striker’s diving antics.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the pair met five times, and all came during Napoli versus AS Roma in the Italian Serie A. Napoli won twice, Roma won once, and two ended in a draw, with Osimhen scoring two goals.

Legit.ng looks at the last five times the player and manager met

Previous 5 times Osimhen met Mourinho

Roma 2-0 Napoli

The last meeting between the two was chaotic, with Osimhen receiving a red card and Mourinho picking up a booking after a melee ensured during the game, as noted by Goal. The capital club won 2-0 thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Napoli 2-1 Roma

This match was the Osimhen show as the Super Eagles forward scored an incredible goal. He controlled Khvicha Khvarastkelia’s cross with his chest and lifted the ball with his knee before firing an unstoppable volley past Rui Patricio.

Roma 0-1 Napoli

The striker handed the Neapolitans a win over Giallorossi for a league double that season, netting the only goal of the game en route to Napoli winning their first Serie A title in 30 years and the striker winning the Golden Boot.

Napoli 1-1 Roma

This match between the two rivals was uneventful. Lorenzo Insigne and Stephan El Sharaawy got the goals for both sides, and it was a quiet affair for Osimhen and Mourinho.

Roma 0-0 Napoli

This was the first meeting between the manager and the player, and as the scoreline suggests, it was an intense affair at the Stadio Olimpico, where match official Davide Massa sent off Mourinho and Luciano Spalletti.

Mourinho names Osimhen's bad trait

Legit.ng reported that Mourinho named Osimhen's bad trait after the striker completed a season-long loan move to Turkish rivals and champions Galatasaray.

The former Chelsea manager knew the Nigerian forward in the Italian Serie A during his time with Napoli when the Portuguese manager was coaching AS Roma.

