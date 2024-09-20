Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray: Last 5 Times Victor Osimhen Faced Jose Mourinho Team
- Jose Mourinho and Victor Osimhen are braced for their first-ever Intercontinental derby in Turkey
- Mourinho was appointed Fenerbahce's manager in June, while Osimhen joined Galatasaray in September
- The pair enjoyed intense battles during their times in Italy, building a relationship from those matches
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Jose Mourinho and Victor Osimhen will face off again this weekend, for the first time in the Turkish Super League, in the fierce intercontinental derby.
Mourinho took charge of Fenerbahce in June, months after AS Roma sacked him, while Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan at the beginning of this month.
The Special One speaks fondly of the Nigerian forward, claiming he reminds him of Didier Drogba. At the same time, he reiterated that he was not a fan of the striker’s diving antics.
As noted by Transfermarkt, the pair met five times, and all came during Napoli versus AS Roma in the Italian Serie A. Napoli won twice, Roma won once, and two ended in a draw, with Osimhen scoring two goals.
Legit.ng looks at the last five times the player and manager met
Previous 5 times Osimhen met Mourinho
Roma 2-0 Napoli
The last meeting between the two was chaotic, with Osimhen receiving a red card and Mourinho picking up a booking after a melee ensured during the game, as noted by Goal. The capital club won 2-0 thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Napoli 2-1 Roma
This match was the Osimhen show as the Super Eagles forward scored an incredible goal. He controlled Khvicha Khvarastkelia’s cross with his chest and lifted the ball with his knee before firing an unstoppable volley past Rui Patricio.
Roma 0-1 Napoli
The striker handed the Neapolitans a win over Giallorossi for a league double that season, netting the only goal of the game en route to Napoli winning their first Serie A title in 30 years and the striker winning the Golden Boot.
Napoli 1-1 Roma
This match between the two rivals was uneventful. Lorenzo Insigne and Stephan El Sharaawy got the goals for both sides, and it was a quiet affair for Osimhen and Mourinho.
Roma 0-0 Napoli
This was the first meeting between the manager and the player, and as the scoreline suggests, it was an intense affair at the Stadio Olimpico, where match official Davide Massa sent off Mourinho and Luciano Spalletti.
Mourinho names Osimhen's bad trait
Legit.ng reported that Mourinho named Osimhen's bad trait after the striker completed a season-long loan move to Turkish rivals and champions Galatasaray.
The former Chelsea manager knew the Nigerian forward in the Italian Serie A during his time with Napoli when the Portuguese manager was coaching AS Roma.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com