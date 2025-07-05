Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva's funeral in Portugal

Ronaldo captained the senior national team to win the 2025 UEFA Nations League, with Jota playing a crucial role during the tournament

Reports have emanated that the Manchester United legend avoided the funeral out of fear that he might disrupt the atmosphere

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from teammate Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva's funeral on Saturday morning, July 5, has been greeted with backlash.

The burial rite took place in their hometown at the Gondomar church, near Porto, after they were involved in a car crash that occurred on the A-52 highway in Spain on Thursday, July 3.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner, who shared the pitch with Jota for Portugal's national team, did not join other mourners in Gondomar, sparking widespread criticism from fans.

Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk and Andy Robertson arrive at the funeral of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva being held at Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in the town of Gondomar near Porto. Photo by: PA/PA Images.

Jota's squad teammates in Liverpool and others from the Portuguese national team were joined by his former teammates from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Dutchman Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson were spotted at the church while Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva (Man City), and an emotional Joao Neves also attended the service inside the Chapel of the Resurrection, per Liverpool.

Neves was one of the individuals who bore the coffin after flying into Portugal straight from the FIFA Club World Cup, playing for Al Hilal.

Where is Ronaldo?

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is currently spending his holiday in Mallorca, missing the burial ceremony of teammate Diogo Jota.

According to GB News, the 40-year-old was spotted in two upmarket destinations on board his £5.5 million 88-feet long Azimut Grande yacht.

The yacht boasts five luxury cabins and six bathrooms.

Ronaldo must explain his absence- Cristovao

Portuguese journalist Antonio Ribeiro Cristovao said national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has a lot of explanations to make for his absence.

According to Daily Mail, Cristovao said the community expected the Manchester United legend to grace the burial ceremony with his presence.

The journalist stressed that Ronaldo would have had a very tangible reason for missing the funeral mass. He said:

“He is the captain of the Portugal squad. Many expected he would attend.

“Diogo Jota was part of the team. Maybe there are some reasons we don’t know.

“If he doesn’t attend, he has to explain the reason. He has that responsibility.

“Being inexplicable, any justification will fall short of the shortcoming he committed with his absence.”

Bruno Fernandes, after the funeral of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva was held at Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in the town of Gondomar near Porto. Photo by: PA/PA Images

Legit.ng compiled reaction that trailed Ronaldo missing the burial ceremony. Read them below:

@Kulu_Mastermind said:

"Dude thinks he is god 🙄."

@ZidoBlack wrote:

"Whatever CR7 does. He's still the crowned GOAT!!!

"All hail CR7!!"

@TakeABow_Son added:

"Should have wore a mess disguise, no one would have noticed."

@wesmapesa said:

"If Cr7 comes to my mother's or brothers funeral, I'll forget to mourn and take pictures."

@Trader_kelly1 wrote:

"Is this reasonable?

"Disrupt atmosphere, that's your friend and teammate! "People at the event are players and family!

"Outsider are at the game.

@BeenpaidRy added:

"So Ronaldo didn’t go to Jota's funeral.

"Man is full of pride. A whole national team captain

"I will unfollow him. That’s unsportsmanlike behavior."

@_THE_CRAFT3R_ said:

"Great decision, I am sure the paparazzi ain't happy about this.

"Those guys would have zoomed past his shades to capture the 7 oceans in Rinaldo's eyes."

Ronaldo reacts to Diogo Jota's death

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has paid a heartfelt tribute to Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who died in a car accident.

Ronaldo shared a post on his Instagram page, claiming the news of the death doesn't make sense, noting how the Liverpool star had many happy moments recently.

