Nigeria has booked a spot in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final scheduled for Sunday, February, after a victory over South Africa on Wednesday night

The victory triggered a nationwide celebration on social media and in the streets but a man's overjoyed reaction has gone viral

A trending video shows the moment the Super Eagle fan acted wildly after Iheanacho scored the last penalty to send Nigeria into the final

An emerging video has shown the moment a Nigerian man broke into a wild celebration after Kelechi Iheanacho converted the last penalty kick of the shootout to put Nigeria in the AFCON final.

The match between South Africa was decided on penalties after both teams played 1-1 after extra time.

Man overjoyed after Nigeria qualified for AFCON final. Photo Credit: @lekankingkong1, X/@NGSuperEagles

Source: TikTok

In celebration of Super Eagles victory, a man shared a video on TikTok showing how he watched the last moments of the game and his excitement after Iheanacho scored the last penalty.

"It's a goooal! Super Eagles in the final! E go pain Ghana" he exclaimed while celebrating in front of his TV.

Nigeria will face the winner of the other semifinal match involving DR Congo and Ivory Coast.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Super Eagles' victory

qweensheebah0 said:

"Ghana Jollof made with Cameroon pepper and Antelope meat while listening to Amapiano we mooovvveee Nigerians."

principalcute said:

"All the prayers Ghana has been praying for the downfall of Nigeria,they should put that same effort in cooking a better jollof rice."

Ajibola Bashorun said:

''Remember sa na south Africa you dey live.

"May all the irunmole protect you over there."

Champ said:

"South Africa suppose explain to Nigeria why them leave Ruby business come dey play football I nor understand."

Abiola Adedayo Igbodo said:

"In fact. I so much enjoy this Afcon! Tonight game was really a game of no gree for anybody! This semi final too sweet as if it was final."

user9665432834258 said:

"We don use Cameroon and ghana pepper cook lion and antelope pepper soup now we don get banana banana for fruit juice. up naira congratulations."

Kanu predicts winner of AFCON 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles legend Kanu had predicted the winner of AFCON.

Kanu said the Super Eagles can win the AFCON trophy for the fourth time. He stated this in a video posted on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) @papilokanu on Wednesday, February 7.

He urged Nigerians to pray and support the team in their semi-final match against Bafana Bafana of South Africa, stating that the team has just two games to emerge as the winner.

