Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali had spoken his mind ahead of the crucial match against South Africa on Wednesday.

The in-form goalkeeper, who had been instrumental in his team's progress to the semi-finals, had indicated after his side defeated Angola in a thrilling encounter that he was looking forward to playing against South Africa, GOAL reported.

The Nigerian star, who plays for South African club Chippa United, had looked confident facing his club’s country and had appeared to be willing to use some of the experience he had gathered from playing in the South African league to make a difference in the match.

Nwabali had expressed his respect for the South African team, but had also stated his determination to help Nigeria reach the final.

The goalkeeper’s performance

Stanley Nwabali is the goalkeeper of the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles. He has been one of the best performers at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, which is currently taking place in Ivory Coast.

So far he has kept four consecutive clean sheets in the tournament, against Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, Cameroon, and Angola. This is a new Nigerian record, surpassing Alloy Agu’s three-game streak in 1990.

He has also equalled the record of legendary goalkeeper Best Ogedegbe, who kept four clean sheets in a row in 1980, when Nigeria won their first AFCON title.

