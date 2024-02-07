The Supercomputer has tipped Nigeria to win the 2023 AFCON among the four countries playing the semi-final of the top tournament

The Opta analyst gave the Super Eagles a 41.9% possibility of winning the competition ahead of the host country, Cote d'Ivoire

Cote d'Ivoire was rated 21.1%, DR Congo got 20.3%, while South Africa was given the lowest rating

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been given a 41.9% chance of winning the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

Following Nigeria among the favourable teams in the semi-final was the host Cote d'Ivoire. It is rated 21.1%.

In its prediction, the Opta Analyst of the Supercomputer gave DR Congo 20.3% ahead of its clash with the host country.

At the same time, South Africa has the lowest rating among the four teams playing in the semi-final on Wednesday, February 7. The Bafana Bafana was given 16.6%.

Which team will win AFCON 2023?

The supercomputer predictions come hours before the clash between Nigeria and South Africa and Code d'Ivoire against DR Congo.

Nigeria's Super Eagles are set for a blockbuster clash with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Stade de la Paix at 6pm in Bouake.

However, Nigeria is rated with 52.2% of defeating its opponent, South Africa, in 90 minutes without going into extra time and 63.9% of making it to the final as the duo prepared for the showdown in the evening.

Between Code-d'Ivoire and DR Congo, the host country is predicted to emerge victor within 90 minutes of the match "across 41.3% of pre-match simulations."

AFCON: Defence, other strengths of Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier spotlighted the Super Eagles's strengths ahead of their clash with South Africa.

The Nigerian side has a strong defence and impressive attacks, while the South African side relies on its 32-year-old goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who saved four penalties during their clash with Cape Verde.

