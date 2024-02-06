Nigerians living in South Africa have been urged to avoid unnecessary provocation ahead of the Super Eagles vs Bafana Bafana AFCON semi-final clash

The Nigeria High Commission said there are veiled threats to show Nigerians pepper should South Africa lose to Super Eagles

According to the communique, Nigerian community were advised to be mindful of where they choose to watch the match

South Africa - The Nigeria High Commission has sent an important message to those living in South Africa ahead of the AFCON semi-final clash between the Super Eagles and Bafana-Bafana.

Nigerians are advised to be watchful and mindful of where they watch the match, especially in public places.

Nigerians are advised to be mindful of where they watch the match Photo Credit: @BafanaBafana/@NGSuperEagles

This was contained in a communique released on Tuesday, February 6.

According to the statement, there are veiled threats to show Nigerians pepper should Bafana Bafana lose to South Africa in the semi-final clash on Wednesday, February 7.

” Nigerian community to be watchful of their utterances” and also” be mindful of where they choose to watch the match, especially in public places”

Nigerians were urged to avoid provocative celebrations that might incite any form of violence should the Super Eagles win the encounter.

A member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, CBN Akinsola, who shared the statement via his X handle 9formerly known as Twitter) @cbngov_akin1, urged Nigerians living in the Rainbow Nation to celebrate with maturity.

"Nigeria will WIN .....

"But if u are in South Africa....celebrate with maturity."

