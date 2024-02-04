A video of South African national team players showing off some lovely dance steps has created a buzz online

Legit.ng reports that the players showed that they are masters of the famous song, 'Jerusalema', composed by their compatriot, Master KG

The trending clip of the Bafana Bafana players showing off that they are fine dancers came hours after their quarterfinal victory over Cape Verde in the AFCON 2023 tournament

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Players of the Bafana Bafana of South Africa are obviously in a joyous mood after reaching their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final since what can be termed as their glory days, when they won the title as hosts in 1996.

Per a 38-second video posted on the verified X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Bafana Bafana players danced to Jerusalema song by Master KG after their victory over Cape Verde in the AFCON quarterfinals on Saturday night, February 3.

South Africa will face Nigeria in the AFCON 2023 semifinal. Photo credit: Franck Fife

As of the time of this report, the video has garnered over 215,000 views.

Legit.ng reports that following Bafana Bafana's progress to the AFCON 2023 semi-finals, they have secured a prize money of R46.9 million.

Watch the video of South Africa’s players dancing below:

Check out some reactions to the clip beneath:

@D_Estimator commented:

"Things we love to see."

@ERUKONJnr tweeted:

"Sweet moments."

@Undergroundguyx wrote:

"This is awesome."

@AkimZulu1 :

"Themba Zwane did hit that Vosho. Super proud of the boys."

Ukashat Moyi said:

"Nigeria will calm you down!"

