Peter Obi was in Côte d’Ivoire to support the Super Eagles against Angola in AFCON 2023 quarterfinals

Obi was spotted wearing the traditional green and white jersey of the Super Eagles of Nigeria with the inscription 'Authentic'

Although many netizens, notably supporters of the Labour Party chieftain, alleged that Obi wore the shirt because he wanted to spite President Bola Tinubu, a top source has told Legit.ng that is far from the truth

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire - Peter Obi was at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, to watch the Super Eagles of Nigeria play against the Palancas Negras of Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, was spotted in the Nigerian spectators' corner wearing a green and white jersey which had 'Authentic' written on the back.

This caused many social media users, especially on X (formerly Twitter), to insinuate that the former Anambra governor is up for "vawulence". 'Vawulence' is Nigerian slang for violence, used in memes regarding people who cause or are about to foment trouble.

Examples of comments with this claim can be found below:

But is this so? Legit.ng asked a relevant stakeholder.

Kayode Yusuf, a longtime member of the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club, confirmed to Legit.ng that Abayomi Ogunjimi, the national president of the association, was one of those who met with Obi when the LP chieftain arrived at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

During the match, Obi sat among members of the Authentic Nigeria Supporters Club, and like them, donned the group's jersey.

Yusuf explained to Legit.ng:

"Peter Obi only consented to identify with the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club. That is the supporters club's traditional jersey. That's all. Politically, nothing special is attached to the jersey he wore. It was not to spite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). At all.

"Everyone else with allegiance to the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club wore the jersey, and the wears clearly had 'authentic' branded at the back. Go and check."

Watch members of the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club in their traditional wear below:

