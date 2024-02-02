Nigerians have commended the performance of the Super Eagles after qualifying for the semi-final of the 2023 AFCON

The Super Eagles defeated the Palancas Negras of Angola 1-0 courtesy of Ademola Lookman's goal on Friday, February 2

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo said the hard-fought victory was well deserving.

Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire - Nigerians are in a celebration mood after the Super Eagles defeated the Palancas Negras of Angola in the quarter-final of the ongoing 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

The 41-minute goal by winger, Ademola Lookman was enough to qualify the Super Eagles for the semi-final, where they will face either South Africa or Cape Verde.

He stated this via his X handle ( formerly known as Twitter) @fkeyamo

“Hard-fought victory, but well deserving. We won because of the individual qualities of our players and especially the quality of that final ball laid to Lookman who is likely to emerge the player of the tournament.”

@Nasige

What the Supper Eagles of Nigeria players just did on the pitch right now is called "Nationalism & Patriotism" no religion or Ethnic sentiments. I pray our Politicians will learn from them. Nigerians are happy so also we supposed to be happy with our leaders.

@its_ezeaputa

This win is for Samuel Okwaraji

@Enugu1stSon

The Eagles are making progress and recording success.

No matter how victory is 3 points.

Congratulations!!!

@CaptainArinze

Go Super Eagles. Bring the cup home. We desperately need some joy in the country.

@afro_nigeria2

I don't know if you believe it or not but Nigeria is winning AFCON 2024.

Go Super Eagles

@MbaAdol

No Matter How You Look At It, The Nigeria Eagles are making progress and recording success.

Congratulations!!!

"Go Super Eagles"

#AFCON2024

@Godson2293

4 clean sheets in 5 matches,

Confident on the ball, understands positioning and made some super saves so far. Nwabali is goated.

#NGAANG Go Super Eagles

@muhsin234

Lookman is really shining in this competition. Go Super Eagles! Fly higher and higher! #AFCON

Nigeria Beat Angola 1:0

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles of Nigeria booked a place in the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the 16th time in the competition's history after beating Angola 1-0.

