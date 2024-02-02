KCee has lost the whooping sum of N5million despite Nigeria's Super Eagles win vs Angola

The Ojapiano crooner shared a screenshot of his best slip as he predicted Nigeria and Angola would score

Unfortunately for him, the Super Eagles scored the lone goal during the match thanks to an effort from Ademola Lookman

The Super Eagles' win over Angola in the ongoing AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire didn't favour Ojapiano crooner KCee, who lost millions over the match.

KCee, who had won over ten million during Nigeria's win vs Ivory Coast, lost his stake of N5 million after Angola failed to score against the Eagles.

A look at the bet slip the singer shared on his page showed he had predicted both Nigeria and Angola would score.

Unfortunately for him, Nigeria booked a place in the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations for the 16th time in the competition's history after beating Angola 1-0.

Sharing the bet slip on his Instagram page, KCee wrote:

"Go Super eagles! I know they might score us, but we will win this surely."

People react to KCee's bet slip

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed KCee's post, see them below:

bami_ashake1:

"GG deyyy this match Boss you don win by God Grace."

rawlingsx_2decent:

"Kcee why u no sabi play game sef. GG how? Instead to bet Nigeria to score over 1.5 goals."

onlyoneswish:

"GG na sure bet, Angola to score first, nigeria go equalize for second half."

unless_they_killgad':

"Baba, you go lose the game, no long talk.. No be bad prayer o❤️ but e sure for me."

ebube_chukwu4u:

"Na only one goal we don conceive since this tournament You forget say our back no dey smile."

