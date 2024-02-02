AFCON 2023: Singer KCee Loses N5m As Super Eagles Defeat Angola 1–0, People React
- KCee has lost the whooping sum of N5million despite Nigeria's Super Eagles win vs Angola
- The Ojapiano crooner shared a screenshot of his best slip as he predicted Nigeria and Angola would score
- Unfortunately for him, the Super Eagles scored the lone goal during the match thanks to an effort from Ademola Lookman
The Super Eagles' win over Angola in the ongoing AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire didn't favour Ojapiano crooner KCee, who lost millions over the match.
KCee, who had won over ten million during Nigeria's win vs Ivory Coast, lost his stake of N5 million after Angola failed to score against the Eagles.
A look at the bet slip the singer shared on his page showed he had predicted both Nigeria and Angola would score.
Unfortunately for him, Nigeria booked a place in the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations for the 16th time in the competition's history after beating Angola 1-0.
Sharing the bet slip on his Instagram page, KCee wrote:
"Go Super eagles! I know they might score us, but we will win this surely."
People react to KCee's bet slip
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed KCee's post, see them below:
bami_ashake1:
"GG deyyy this match Boss you don win by God Grace."
rawlingsx_2decent:
"Kcee why u no sabi play game sef. GG how? Instead to bet Nigeria to score over 1.5 goals."
onlyoneswish:
"GG na sure bet, Angola to score first, nigeria go equalize for second half."
unless_they_killgad':
"Baba, you go lose the game, no long talk.. No be bad prayer o❤️ but e sure for me."
ebube_chukwu4u:
"Na only one goal we don conceive since this tournament You forget say our back no dey smile."
Nathaniel Bassey's vision ahead of Nigeria vs Angola faceoff
Legit.ng recently reported that Nathanial Bassey shared a vision he had ahead of Nigeria vs Angola faceoff in AFCON Cote d’Ivoire 2023.
The gospel singer urged the Super Eagle not to miss any goal chances they get against Angola.
As expected, Nathaniel's comment stirred different reactions online.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng