An Oyinbo man who followed the AFCON tournament predicted the results of the quarter-finals

He said that Nigeria would defeat Angola and South Africa would progress to the semi-finals after overcoming Cape Verde

He also forecasted that Ivory Coast and DR Congo would join them in the last four, with the latter being the favourite ultimate winners

An Oyinbo man, who was an avid follower of the AFCON tournament, had made some bold predictions about the outcomes of the quarter-finals.

In a video shared by @callum_wm, he confidently stated that Nigeria would emerge victorious over Angola and secure their spot in the semi-finals.

The man gave out bold scores. Photo credit: @callum_wm/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He also expected South Africa to advance to the next round after defeating Cape Verde, who had put up a brave fight in the previous matches.

He further anticipated that Ivory Coast and DR Congo would complete the last four, with the latter being the clear favourites to win the coveted trophy.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Soccer12244 reacted:

“But Cape Verde is a West African state, so it will be hard for Bafana to beat them.”

Khalifablaqq627 said:

“Am a Nigeria but trust me Angola is dangerous.”

Jonatás wrote:

“South Africa Can't beat Cap-verd mark my words.”

Andrea:

“You are always wrong now i am worried because i you said is gonna win.”

Ability guy:

“Cape Verde is going home with the Win win. Shout out to Cape Verde. Proudly Cape Verde.”

Dean8o:

“That 4 goals is wild but we winning.”

S383993:

“Don't rule out Angola they have displayed a good performance from the start.”

User5956989922863:

“South Africa is good at disappointing people... So let's not expect them to win so that they'l disappoint us by winning eeee.”

User1412695804852:

“What ever you say so long Nigeria is winning we're good.”

Bartybou:

“Ooh lord show my country Nigeria mercy is our time to take over afcon in Jesus name amen Nigeria to the world IIO.”

Oyinbo man correctly predicts 4 round of 16 matches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an Oyinbo man who astonished many viewers by accurately forecasting four of the teams that advanced to the next phase in the AFCON round of 16 match went viral on TikTok.

In his video shared by @hrvizak, he confidently predicted that Nigeria, Cape Verde, Angola and Equatorial Guinea would secure their spots in the Quarter final and they all did.

Despite the fact that some of his predictions turned out to be incorrect, many people were impressed by his remarkable skill and eagerly anticipated his upcoming forecasts.

Source: Legit.ng