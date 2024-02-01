A Sierra Leonean who went viral for correctly predicting seven Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has put out a disturbing post about Victor Osimhen

The man spoke on the chances of the Super Eagles against Angola in Friday's quarter-final clash

His 'revelation' concerning Napoli's forward Osimhen has sparked mixed reactions on social media

Days after predicting seven AFCON round of 16 matches without mistake, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh has caused commotion with his 'revelation' on Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Sierra Leonean stated that Osimhen would score before Nigeria's exit from the tournament but gave a stern warning.

He warned that Victor Osimhen should not be allowed to take any penalty kicks going forward. Photo Credit: MB Media, Facebook/Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh

Amadu warned that Osimhen should not be allowed to take any penalty kicks for the team, suggesting he foresaw the Napoli star not converting the spot kicks.

He noted that people would definitely ignore his statement. He wrote:

"Super Eagles, Victor Osimen will score before their exit. But please, never allow him take a spot kick (penalty), not even in penalty shout-outs. I know you all will ignore this."

Amadu says he isn't a prophet

In another post, Amadu stated that he is not a prophet but a critical thinker, probably blessed with the gift of analysing football matches. He wrote:

"I am not a prophet. I am just a critical thinker, perhaps blessed with the skills to analyze matches. My predictions were strong convictions which I couldn't resist. Know this."

On Friday, February 2, the Super Eagles of Nigeria would lock horns with Angola in a quarter-final match scheduled for 6:00 pm Nigerian time.

Mixed reactions trailed his statement on Osimhen

Queen Gloria Ebute said:

"I already saw 1:0.

"Don't know if its, Angola or Nigeria.

"I wish Super Eagles the best."

King Sàlomon said:

"Nigeria will defeat Angola by 2 unreplied goals."

Dee Sailor said:

"Keep your prediction about Nigeria to yourself cos it will fail you."

Christian Marce Nwaneri Mba said:

"But why haven't u commented on that Morocco vs South Africa match that you got totally wrong."

Friday Udeme said:

"We are going nowhere just like your prediction against SA didn't work. This too won't work. Nigeria are winning."

Benjamin Badamasi said:

"Just the way u were wrong on Morocco vs South Africa so u are on Nigeria and Nigeria will lift that trophy."

Amadu correctly predicted 7 AFCON round of 16 matches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Amadu had predicted seven AFCON round of 16 matches without mistake.

The man said on Facebook that he had told people what would happen, and they never believed him.

In his predictions dropped before the matches were played, Amadu said Guinea would beat Equatorial Guinea and that Senegal would lose on penalties to Ivory Coast, and all he said came to pass.

Amadu also said that Mali would beat Burkina Faso and DR. Congo would triumph over Egypt, and these also happened.

His prediction about Nigeria beating Cameroon also came to pass, and the same thing happened in the game between Cape Verde and Mauritania.

