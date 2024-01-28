Enough has not been heard about the frequent online banters between Nigerians and Ghanaians, as it repeated itself at the ongoing AFCON

Following Nigeria's win against Cameroon, Nigerians have taken a swipe at Ghanaians, reminding them of their loss

Several netizens used some terms particular to the West African nation while reminding them that Nigerians are a better team

Nigerians are having a field day following their win against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations games (AFCON 2023). They decided to taunt Ghanaians as they celebrated their victory.

Several citizens of the West African nation have taken to X to make jest of Ghanaians, reminding them that they are out of the competition. Meanwhile the Super Eagles are still in the competition.

On Saturday night, January 27, the Super Eagles defeated their opponents in a two goals win which was delivered by Ademola Lookman. Other members of the team were also praised and they were encouraged to do better in the forthcoming game against Angola.

Check out the Super Eagles expressing happiness over their win in the video below:

Netizens laugh at Ghanaians

Many Nigerians have made jest of citizens in the West African nation on social media. See some of their comments below:

@Letter_to_Jack

"Just got off the phone with Osimhen this morning. He told me that after he snatched the ball from that defender, he was fouled. If he had gone down, it would have been a straight red for the defender. But as he was about to go down, he remembered millions of Ghanaians were watching, hoping hopelessly to see Nigeria’s downfall, so he got up and put the pass on a plate for Lookman and yelled, 'Akwaba, the ball na your dinner, chop am like jollof pasta. CAF African Cup of Hatred 2024."

@Afolabiolamide8

"Ghana izzzz gone."

@Ugwumsinachi11

"Ayew not doing too much, if Ghana cedis now, how will they feel it."

@PSkyxx

"The way I’m celebrating this morning."

@EmekaEK:

"Aghana Accra for this oooh. You Cedis your call, we Ghana tell our pasta."

@cacagents:

"They are Accraing already, Ayew not philing it."

@Gary_Mazi

"Anywhere Ghana is been dragged, I will be there."

@AlrightStarBoy

"Na Cameroon we win, na Ghana we de cook. Please don't stop."

@rugaleyes:

"Dem dey wait for us to lose."

@Ogbeidematthew3:

"Bro Cameroonians no dey speak English, so na Ghana go suffer am."

@mrtuscan

"Anything that concerns the dragging of Ghanaian football on a Sunday, sign me up!"

@Iam_muizzsoliu

"To drag Ghana is bliss. I love to see them Craaiinggg."

Jimmy Odukoya taunts Cameroonians over Super Eagles' win

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor and senior pastor of the Fountain Of Life Church Jimmy Odukoya has basked in the euphoria of Nigeria's win against Cameroon.

Before the match, he made a video praying that Nigeria would win the game, adding that anyone against his wish should not bother to comment on his post.

After the Super Eagles won the game, the cleric rejoiced and made another video consoling the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, while taunting them with the scores.

