One of the powerhouses of African football, Ghana, was recently eliminated at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after failing to win a single game

Ghana lost its first game against Cape Verde and drew the last two games against Egypt and Mozambique

Clips of the national team being attacked by frustrated Ghanaians have gone viral online as fans called for the sack of the coach

Ghana is regarded as one of the heavyweights of African football, having won the AFCON four times.

The West African nation is ranked as the third most successful national team at the AFCON. Only Egypt and Cameroon have won more AFCON trophies than Ghana.

The Black Stars of Ghana were attacked by their fans in Ivory Coast for crashing out of the AFCON after just three games. Photo credit: @goldmynetv/@blackstarsofghana

However, the Black Stars' recent performance at the 2023 AFCON has left a very sour taste in the mouths of many Ghanaians.

The four-time winners recently crashed out of the AFCON without winning any of their three group matches.

The Black Stars threw away a two-goal lead in their last group stage match against Mozambique, conceding two goals in the last 10 minutes of the game.

Videos of Ghanaians attacking the Black Stars

Some clips emerged online hours after the Black Stars crashed out of the AFCON. In the trending videos, Ghanaians were seen assaulting their national team and its management.

In one of the viral clips, the team bus was seen riddled with stones, with the different windows shattered.

One clip created more online stir as Ghanaians stood outside the Black Stars hotel, noting that they wouldn't be allowed to leave.

Reports have it that Chris Naughton, the coach of the Black Stars, has been sacked.

Nigerians have reacted to the clips of Ghanaians attacking their team. They used it to warn Nigerian players ahead of their clash against Cameroon.

@charlesinojie:

"This is all shades of wrong and should be condemned in its entirety. It is a thing of pride for every athlete to wear the national jersey and compete for one's country. Nobody plans to disgrace his nation at an international competition by not putting in their utmost best. In sports, you either win or are defeated, and when the latter happens, it is a time to regroup and restrategise for the future."

@freezone9ja:

"24 hours electricity only to cedis."

@nwaeke_chi:

"Why become violent over a game."

@floxy_ray:

"Hope Nigeria players are seen this because we don’t understand what they have been playing, I trust Nigerians."

@nkemmartins:

"Africa will never change. Shame on us all."

@iam_dhonest:

"This sh*t is more than just football."

@thollar14_:

"Nawao! Ghana and her overly aggressive fans."

@god.is.the.greatestt:

"I hope say super eagles they observe."

@nsuuk:

"How is this funny though? This is disgraceful from the fans!"

@frankline_m:

"Most of these players don’t know what it takes to wear your country’s Jersey. This current soccer players are not serious at all. Imagine, Ghana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, even the Nigerian team, they’re all playing rubbish."

@aderonkeimana:

"This is no gree for anybody taken too far."

@eddieking_7:

"Very wrong... Na animals dem play with ? No be human beings too."

Super Eagles send message to Nigerians

Legit.ng recalls reporting how the Super Eagles responded after their first game at the AFCON, which ended in a draw.

After the game, the Super Eagles were seen in a viral clip singing and dancing while sending a message of assurance to Nigerians.

In the viral clip, the Super Eagles told Nigerians to remain calm and trust them because they don't intend to disappoint them.

