A TikTok video of the Angola team dancing and celebrating before their match against Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024 went viral

In the video, the Angolans, who had cruised to the quarter-final with a 3-0 win over Namibia, seemed confident of their chances against Nigeria

The AFCON team danced to the rhythm of music, showing that they were relaxed as they faced the Super Eagles on Friday at 6pm in a crucial quarter-final game

The Angolans appeared confident of victory. Photo credit: @caf_online/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video shared by @caf_online generated mixed reactions from the online community, with some praising the Angolans for their positive attitude and others questioning their overconfidence.

Watch the video below:

