President Muhammadu Buhari may be part of the dignitaries who would be supporting the Super Eagles against Ghana's Black Stars tie game in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Play-Off.

The Nation reports that the football march will be taking place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29.

President Muhammadu Buhari might be attending the tie game between Ghana and Nigeria. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Speaking on the possibility of President Buhari's attendance at the games, the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, hinted that the president might be at the stadium.

Dare said:

“I was in Lagos on Tuesday, March 22, and the President asked me why was I not in Ghana and I realized that the President also knows that there is a Ghana match."

Nigeria Vs Ghana: Buhari's govt fixes new closing time for civil servants

Nigerian workers in the civil service will close their offices by 1 pm on Tuesday, March 29, following the order of the federal government.

The order was aimed at ensuring that civil servants and all Nigerians give the Super Eagles sufficient support during their match with the Black Stars of Ghana on Tuesday.

The return leg match is for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is scheduled to be played at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

President Buhari to Nigerians: Don’t write off the Super Eagles

Meanwhile, President Buhari had reacted to the loss by Nigeria’s Super Eagles football team to Tunisia on Sunday, January 23 in Garoua, Cameroon.

The president said although the team did not live up to Nigerians' expectations in the tournament, both officials and players deserve commendation for the tough fight they put up.

He said: “They gave everyone the confidence that they were up to it, and I am sure it was something they could have achieved. Nonetheless, we should not write them off.”

President Buhari urged Nigerians to encourage the players to do better next time, especially in view of the World Cup qualification matches that have been lined up for them.

