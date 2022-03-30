Nigeria may face sanctions after a doctor attached to the Confederation of Africa Football died at the Abuja stadium

It is, however, not clear if the Zambian doctor died of natural causes or was affected by fans invasion of the pitch

After the final whistle, angry Nigerian fans in the nation's capital stormed the field and caused havoc in the facility

FCT, Abuja - A doping doctor with the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Dr. Joseph Kabungo died shortly after Ghana stopped Nigeria from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday, March 29.

Kabungo, a Zambian medical practitioner, was said to have died as a result of the stampede that occurred at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja before the commencement of the match.

Disgraceful scenes at the Abuja stadium as fans invaded the pitch after the final whistle.

Source: Twitter

However, another account blamed fans’ invasion of the pitch after the match for the doctor’s death.

Punch newspaper reports that neither officials of the Nigeria Football Federation nor CAF have confirmed the doctor’s death.

FIFA to act on crowd disturbances at Abuja stadium

The BBC reports that the Federation of International Football Associations will take a dim view of scenes at the Abuja stadium that requires considerable explaining from both Nigerian security and football officials.

Angry spectators pelted players with water bottles - forcing them to cower and cover their heads as they battled their way down the tunnel following a mass pitch invasion.

How Buhari missed Super Eagles match after attack on Kaduna-bound train

President Muhammadu Buhari was earlier billed to be part of the dignitaries who would be supporting the Super Eagles against Ghana's Black Stars.

Nigeria's minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, hinted that the president might be at the stadium.

However, the attack on a train by terrorists in neighboring Kaduna forced the president to stay back at Aso Rock to receive briefings from his military chiefs.

Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya visits scene of train attack

Recall that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya visited the scene of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack on Tuesday, March 29.

The COAS was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division.

The army chief returned to Abuja to brief President Buhari on the extent of damage caused by the terrorists.

