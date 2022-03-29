Nigerian workers in the civil service will close their offices by 1 pm on Tuesday, March 29, following the order of the federal government

The order was aimed at ensuring that civil servants and all Nigerians give the Super Eagles sufficient support during their match with the Black Stars of Ghana on Tuesday

The return leg match is for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is scheduled to be played at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja

The federal government is making everything possible to ensure the Super Eagles get the needed support and encouragement ahead of the return-leg match with the Black Stars of Ghana at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, on Tuesday, March 29.

To this end, the President Buhari-led government on Monday, March 28, directed all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to close by 1pm on Tuesday.

The directive was given by the Buhari-led government (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

The directive is contained in a circular released by Ngozi Onwudiwe, the service welfare officer, The Cable reports.

The circular also seen by Tribune reads:

“As you are aware, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be meeting the Black Stars of Ghana in continuation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoff (return leg).

“There is a need to mobilize support for the Nigerian Team. Consequently, I am directed to inform you that all offices will be closed at 1.00 on Tuesday, 29th March, 2022.

“Permanent Secretaries are requested to give the circular wide publicity to achieve the desired effect on result.”

President Buhari to Nigerians: Don’t write off the Super Eagles

Meanwhile, President Buhari had reacted to the loss by Nigeria’s Super Eagles football team to Tunisia on Sunday, January 23 in Garoua, Cameroon.

The president said although the team did not live up to Nigerians' expectations in the tournament, both officials and players deserve commendation for the tough fight they put up.

He said:

“They gave everyone the confidence that they were up to it, and I am sure it was something they could have achieved. Nonetheless, we should not write them off.”

President Buhari urged Nigerians to encourage the players to do better next time, especially in view of the World Cup qualification matches that have been lined up for them.

