The former Super Eagles midfielder, Justice Christopher died on Wednesday, March 9 at his own hotel in Jos at age 40

Christopher had various footballing spells in Belgium, Bulgaria, Russia, and Denmark before calling it a quit in 2012 with a Nigerian-based based club, Nasarawa United.

During his playing days, he appeared for the Super Eagles eleven times and three of them came from the FIFA World 2022 in Korea and Japan

Plateau, Jos - The president, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick represented by Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande was among the dignitaries who attended the funeral mass for late former Super Eagle's Midfielder Justice Christopher.

Legit.ng reports Christopher slumped and died in Jos on Tuesday, March 9 at age 40.

Justice Christopher's remains were laid to rest in his hometown in Jos, Plateau state. Photo Credit: (Jaafar Sulaiman Bala)

Kwande led a delegation of the NFF, which include the Plateau state football association chairman, Sunday Lambar, and the general manager of Mighty Jet, Alex Wukari among others to attend the funeral mass held at philosophy, Abwor Dyis, Pankshin, Plateau state.

Speaking at the mass, Hon. Kwande who spoke on behalf of the delegation commended the exemplary lifestyle of the ex-super Eagle's midfielder.

He said:

"A limb has fallen from the family tree". He represented so much and impacted the state and the nation positively.”

During the vote of thanks, the family of the late footballer acknowledged the NFF and the president of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, for sending a high-powered delegation and appreciate the donation given by the NFF.

The family said:

"We thank the NFF and the NFF president for sending a worthy delegation and our son who has serves the nation is not forgotten".

Sympathizers at the funeral of late Super Eagles star, Justice Christopher. Photo Credit: (Jafaar Sulaiman Bala)

Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande who represented the NFF president sympathizes with family of the deceased. Photo Credit: (Jaafar Sulaiman Bala)

Biography of late Super Eagles star Justice Christopher

Christopher was born on December 24, 1981, in Jos, Plateau state Nigeria.

He was a member of the Super Eagles 2002 World Cup squad in Korea/Japan where he played all three games between England, Argentina, and Sweden.

He started his football career with Nigeria-based clubs like Katsina United, Sharks FC, and Bendel Insurance.

Christopher secured a move to Europe with Royal Antwerp Football Club of Belgium and he had other spells with Levski Sofia, Trelleborg, Alania Vladikavkaz, and Herfølge Boldklub.

His spell in Europe ended in 2007 and he retired with Nigerian-based club, Nasarawa United in 2012.

