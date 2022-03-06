The father of Festus Keyamo is no more as he took his last breath at the age of 83 on Saturday, March 5

Pa Keyamo is survived by his wife Caroline Keyamo (nee Ogunjobi) and children, including Nigeria's present minister of state, labour and employment

Burial details for the deceased who passed on at his residence in Delta state will be announced later by the family

The minister of state, labour and employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has lost his father, Pa Matthias Keyamo.

The 83-year-old man breathed his last in the late hours of Saturday, March 5, in Effurun in Uvwie local government Area of Delta from where the family hails, Vanguard reports.

Festus Keyamo's dad passed on at the age of 83 in Delta state. Photo credit: @fkeyamo

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed in a statement by Keyamo’s media aide, Tunde Moshood, on Sunday, March 6.

Keyamo reacts to dad's death

The minister also shared a tweet, announcing the death of his father.

The deceased was born on August 23, 1938, in Erovie Quarters in Effurun, Delta state. He was raised in Kaduna and Ilaro, Ogun state where he met and married his wife, Caroline Keyamo (nee Ogunjobi).

They later relocated to Ughelli in Delta state where they had all their children.

The family will announce burial details later, The Punch reports.

Until his death, Pa Matthias was said to be a devoted Jehovah’s Witness.

Source: Legit.ng