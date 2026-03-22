Anthony Joshua visited Kyiv for the first time, guided by former rival and heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk

The two fighters explored the city, including a war memorial, and experienced Ukrainian culture together

Usyk is hosting the Rising Stars boxing event to showcase emerging talent while preparing for his May fight against Rico Verhoeven

Anthony Joshua arrived in Kyiv for the very first time, greeted at the airport by his former rival, Oleksandr Usyk.

The British heavyweight, who recently relocated from the United Kingdom to Dubai after the loss of his best friends in Nigeria, appeared visibly excited, eager to explore the Ukrainian capital.

Anthony Joshua has arrived in Kyiv for the first time, joining former rival Oleksandr Usyk ahead of the Ukrainian champion’s Rising Stars boxing event. Photo credit: KyivPost

Source: Twitter

According to The Sun, Usyk personally welcomed Joshua and immediately began showing him around, giving the former world champion a firsthand glimpse of his hometown.

Their reunion was widely shared on social media, capturing moments of excitement, camaraderie, and mutual respect between two athletes who have faced each other twice in the ring.

The visit was more than just a sightseeing trip as Usyk took Joshua to a war memorial in the heart of Kyiv, a solemn reminder of the ongoing conflict affecting everyday life in Ukraine.

The visit highlighted the challenges the country continues to face while showing Joshua the resilience and spirit of the Ukrainian people.

Joshua immersed in Ukraine’s culture amid conflict

Joshua and Usyk also immersed themselves in Ukrainian culture during the visit.

As seen on MSN, the pair were captured enjoying traditional music performed by local artists, clapping and engaging enthusiastically with the performers.

Usyk shared this cultural experience on social media, emphasising the importance of supporting and celebrating Ukraine’s traditions despite the ongoing war with Russia.

The visit showcased a softer, human side of both fighters, highlighting that their connection goes beyond boxing.

While Joshua experienced Kyiv for the first time, Usyk served as a guide, sharing some of his favourite spots and providing insight into the daily life and cultural richness of his home city.

Usyk promotes Rising Stars boxing event

The main purpose of Joshua’s visit was to attend Usyk’s Rising Stars professional boxing night.

Joshua and Usyk, who have fought twice in the ring, now stand side by side in support of Ukrainian boxing. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

The event, hosted by Usyk’s promotional company, aims to spotlight emerging talent in the sport.

Headlining the card is Ukrainian fighter Daniel Lapin, who will face Kristaps Bulmeistars in a homecoming bout despite Kyiv remaining a conflict zone.

Both Usyk and Joshua are expected to watch from ringside, supporting the next generation of boxers.

Usyk has acknowledged the challenge of balancing his own fight preparations with promotional duties, yet he emphasised the significance of the event as a platform "where new names rise, and their big journey begins."

Following the Rising Stars event, Usyk will return to training for his May 23 bout against kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven in Egypt.

Joshua's visit not only reinforces the respect and friendship between the two fighters but also brings international attention to Ukraine's resilience and its sporting community, demonstrating that boxing can offer moments of hope and solidarity even amid difficult circumstances.

Joshua relocates from England to Dubai

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Joshua has reportedly relocated to the United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing war in the Middle East since February 28, 2026.

Iran retaliated with multiple missiles and drones launched at Israel and US targets in the Middle East, striking military bases, infrastructures, and some civilian targets.

Source: Legit.ng